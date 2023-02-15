OSCODA – Cathy Wusterbarth, co-founder of NOW (Need Our Water), took the podium during public comment at the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 13 to provide an update on PFAS testing.
As previously reported, residents of AuSable and Oscoda townships are eligible to be tested for the per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) in their blood. Wusterbarth encouraged local residents to call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) at 844-464-7327 to schedule an appointment for testing. Testing has been taking place at the American Legion Hall in AuSable Township.
Wusterbarth reported that there has been an overwhelming response to the testing. Appointments are currently being scheduled out to August. She encouraged residents to take advantage of the testing before it is gone. Households should have received an information packet in the mail about the testing. Individuals who participate will receive a $65 gift card at the time of testing. The test itself is valued at $1,000.
Results of the test will help individuals know what level of PFAS they have in their system. According to information distributed by NOW, levels can be monitored over time and can inform conversations with your physician about how to decrease future exposure. Wusterbarth said because of the volume of the response to the testing, it could take six to eight months to receive individual test results.