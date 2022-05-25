ROGERS CITY — The Oscoda baseball team made the trip to a red hot Rogers City squad on Monday, May 16 for a pair of North Star League Big Dipper games. The Owls lost to the league champion Hurons in both contests, 9-4 and 5-0.
In game one, Carson Gooch suffered the loss on the mound.
The offense saw Hunter Gerow get a single and score a run, Mason Osborn had a single and scored a run and Dreyton Williams also singled. Alec Apsitis was able to come in to score one run as well.
In game two, Trevor Miller took the loss, despite pitching well. He struck out eight batters on the day.
Miller also had a single and Michael Myles reached on two walks.
Oscoda (13-7 overall, 5-3 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Beaverton on Tuesday, heads to Houghton Lake on Thursday and hosts rival Tawas Area on Tuesday.