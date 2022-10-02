TAWAS CITY – Both the Tawas City Council and Alabaster Township Board of Trustees will consider adopting a joint resolution, for the Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) to provide services to the township.
The council went over this on Sept. 19, among other items, though nothing was made official. But the resolution was brought to their latest meeting on Oct. 3, after this publication went to print, and more details will be shared in a future edition.
As for the initial talks, Tawas City Manager Annge Horning first stated that she and TCPD Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz met with Alabaster Township Supervisor Stephanie Wentworth, to discuss providing contracted police services to the township. Wentworth shared the information with the rest of the board, and they asked Horning and the chief to attend their Sept. 12 meeting to respond to any questions.
After doing so, Horning gave Tawas City Council members a summary when they met the following week.
“We proposed this pilot program at a cost of $5,000 based on the historical number and types of calls, the number of households, and the number and types of businesses in the township,” she stated.
She advised that the Alabaster Township Board approved the proposal, at a cost of $5,040 per year. The amount was rounded up to a number easily divisible by 12, for even monthly payments of $420, instead of $416.67.
Should the council give authority to move ahead, Horning said she will ask the city attorney to draft a joint resolution between the two municipalities, for approval by both governing boards.
“Our police officers are very excited about the possibility of an expanded patrol area,” she added.
If the arrangement is approved, Horning also said she would like to propose that the amount the city receives from the township be deposited into an equipment replacement fund for the TCPD, similar to that which exists for the Tawas City Fire Department (TCFD).
“There’s benefits to both sides that were discussed,” Klosowski-Lorenz told the council, on Sept. 19. “And we’re asking for your go-ahead, for Annge to get with our attorney and come up with a contract.”
Supported by Councilman Dave Lesinski, Mayor Ken Cook moved to proceed with drafting the contract. The motion passed 6-0, with Councilman Chuck Klenow not casting a vote. He was unable to attend in person, but sat in on the meeting virtually.
In other matters, a public hearing was held regarding the TCFD above water rescue and underwater dive rescue and recovery team.
Horning shared that the city has applied for a grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Rural Development (USDA-RD), to purchase a rescue boat and additional equipment for the dive team. “We applied for funding to cover approximately $80,575 of these purchases and the grant will cover 45% of the total.”
According to the notice, the purpose of the hearing was to gain citizen input prior to the approval of the acceptance of the grant.
Horning said that the actual grant documents and accurate totals will be presented at a future meeting, when confirmation is received from the USDA-RD.
No comments were made during the public hearing, and no further action by the council was required at that point.
In separate topics, officials went over the request for proposals (RFPs) that were sent out for engineering and design services related to an upcoming project. It will entail a new water main installation and other associated work along West Lake Street, from the bridge at Ninth Avenue to Bay Drive, which will continue down Bay Drive to Townline Road, proceed west along Townline and end at Crocker Boulevard.
The RFPs were sent directly to seven firms, three of which put in bids – Russo Engineering, Inc., $57,300; Spicer Group, $95,000; and Wade Trim, $82,500.
Horning said that she and the city’s department of public works (DPW) director reviewed the submissions and recommend awarding the bid to Russo Engineering, as the firm is the lowest bidder and also meets the requirements of the RFP. The work itself is intended to be shelf-ready, with no projected construction date, but the design/engineering is to be complete this fiscal year.
Horning said that it is included in the 2022-2023 budget, at $55,000. She believes that one reason it came in higher is because of the extension to Crocker Boulevard, that was incorporated after the budget was set back in April. “So that added to the cost there.” This isn’t an issue, though, as there is enough money in the water fund to cover it. Officials will simply have to approve a budget amendment in the future.
Having submitted a bid on behalf of his company, Russo Engineering, Councilman Mike Russo, P.E., abstained from voting due to a financial conflict of interest. Lesinski’s motion, seconded by Councilman Ed Nagy, passed 5-0 to award the bid to Russo Engineering.
In other matters, Horning said that the lease agreement with Tony’s Tacos, for the concession building in Tawas City Shoreline Park, expires on June 1, 2023. She sought council input on whether they want to renew the lease with the restaurant’s operator, Tony Hernandez, or issue a new RFP.
“I have not talked with Tony yet so I don’t know his interest or intention,” she noted at the time.
She provided copies of the current three-year agreement, for which the lessee pays $1,250 annually, as well as a notice from the last time the city advertised for proposals in 2016. Whatever they decide, she requested moving the date to March 1, before the season actually starts, since it doesn’t make sense for the building to open for a couple months and then have the lease end on June 1.
Council members concurred with adjusting the date of the agreement and, like Horning, they also remarked that Hernandez has been a great renter over the years.
Although the lease can be terminated by either party with 30 days notice, Councilwoman Jackie Masich said that it’s logical to move the date to March in case the renter decided not to renew, which would give the city time to look for somebody else.
Cook asked if there were any recommendations on an amount, to which Lesinski said that they are in uncertain times and they don’t know what’s going to happen next year, so he thought it best to leave things as is.
Cook’s motion directing the city manager to have a discussion with Hernandez and see if he’s interested in renewing the lease, at the same amount and with the suggested date change, was supported by Mayor Pro Tem Brian McMurray and approved 6-0.
In separate action, Nagy moved to adopt a resolution updating the city’s various user fees, which was supported by Masich and also met with a 6-0 vote of approval.
The recommendations were made by city staff, and Horning’s synopsis of the more notable items included increasing the returned payment fee from $25 to $35, which is more in line with what the bank charges the city, plus the work to reverse/collect them; eliminating the fee for notary services, as Horning thinks this should be offered at no charge; increasing right-of-way permits to $25, since the $10 fee doesn’t cover the time it takes for staff to process everything; and removing the $5 charge for compost-yard waste stickers, so long as the receptacles are otherwise clearly marked.
Special event applications will go from $25 to $110, as well, which Horning said aligns more with the hourly rental fees that are charged for use of other facilities, and also covers more of the work that has to be done by the DPW.
Several planning/zoning permit fees have also been increased by $5 each, to help cover the cost of the new zoning administrator arrangement. (In August, the council approved a memorandum of agreement with Baldwin Township, for joint zoning administration provided by Michael Timreck. Although a full-time employee of the township, he will be available to the residents in each community. Tawas City is being charged $30 an hour for this, rounded to the nearest quarter hour, with a minimum of a half hour).
In other fee updates, a line was added that police reports are subject to the Freedom of Information Act; civil infraction fees have been included, based on the recently adopted ordinance; a fee of $75 for four hours, or $110 per day, has been added to rent the Veteran’s Park, which will be waived for such established veterans organizations as the VFW; and there will now be charges for division of unplatted land, lot split and lot combination requests, of $25, $10 and $10, respectively.
In reference to the latter, Horning said that the city didn’t charge for these previously. “But now that the county has GIS, the county is charging us to make those changes. So we would like to charge a nominal fee for those, so that we’re not losing money on those.”
With the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments (NEMCOG) now conducting the city’s professional reviews, a $320 deposit will be required for such planning/zoning items as special land use applications and site plan reviews, which Horning said should cover NEMCOG’s costs. “If their expenses are less, we refund the money or we bill them the difference.”
Another change is the inclusion of a $5,000 annual permit fee for marijuana facilities, which is the limit established by the state. Horning explained that these are allowed under the city’s new zoning ordinance but, as described in a recent notice in this publication, a public hearing on “Ordinance No. 327 Marihuana Facilities and Establishments” was set for the Oct. 3 council meeting. “And that ordinance will cover the licensing,” she said. “So that $5,000 will be included in that ordinance, once that one’s passed.”
Short-term rental applications are another first in the updated zoning ordinance, and the fee schedule shows a $300 charge to apply and register with the city.
McMurray asked what type of rentals this covers, and Horning listed Vrbo and Airbnb as examples, where residential properties are rented out by the owner.
Lesinski suggested proceeding with caution, and shared that he has mixed feelings about short-term rentals. “It’s great for the person that’s doing it, but it’s not great for the community.”
He said he’s concerned with driving up housing prices to the point where actual rental homes are chased out of the community, because people would rather rent their house several weekends a year and make more money than they can renting out a house. “I think we need to be very careful what we do with this, and I think it’s something to really look into.”
Cook said that there were some things going through the state regarding this, and he asked if anyone knew the current status.
Anything that is not passed by the end of the year, Horning replied, has to be reintroduced. Several different pieces of legislation were introduced in 2022 that, if and when they pass, will preempt local control. “And we have to follow state laws, so our ordinances won’t mean anything anyway. But none of them have passed.”
Lesinski said he just wants everybody to realize that there are people in town who can’t afford to buy a house, and he reiterated that the city needs to be careful.
Nagy agreed, but said that the fees are a separate issue and he has no problem approving them.
He also wondered what the Michigan Municipal League’s thoughts are on the matter, and Horning said that the organization is not in favor of some of the proposed legislation. “They want the control to stay at the local level. So they have been advocating on local government behalf, to let us make our own decisions in that regard.”
Masich said that from a business aspect, based on her work for Iosco County, a lot of the recent issues with rentals have to do with a moratorium that was put on. Many people have decided to get out of the business, because they’ve lost money over the last couple years by not being able to evict or collect from the renters. “So that’s caused a big housing issue here.”