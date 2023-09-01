IOSCO COUNTY – At the conclusion of this week’s high school football games, we will already be through one-third of the regular season. Area teams continue their bids to pick up victories, with two playing home contests and two hitting the road.
Tawas Area (1-1) at Johannesburg-Lewiston (1-1)
Both of these teams started their seasons with feel good wins. Both also had disappointing losses in week two. Now, they’ll look to get back above .500 in the program’s first match-up since the 2020 season.
“They run the full house ‘T’ and they are going to ground and pound it like we do,” Tawas head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We have to be ready for a physical game because both have the same record and both are coming off of a loss. Let’s just see who wants it more.”
The Cardinals started the year with a 26-6 win over Harbor Springs, but lost to East Jordan last week, 52-6.
Oscoda (0-2) at Mancelona (1-1)
Oscoda is hoping to avoid an 0-3 start to the season. In order to do that, they’ll have to beat a Mancelona team that appears to be much better than last year. Just last week the Ironmen toppled Tawas Area 52-20 and had sophomore quarterback Ryan Naumcheff erupt for five rushing touchdowns and one through the air.
“We are going to have to work hard and clean some things up,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “Mancelona just played a really great game against Tawas, so we are going to have to make sure our practices are perfect and work hard.”
This also marks the second of three straight weeks the Owls are the visiting team.
“We are on the road again, it is not easy being on the road, especially with a young team,” Whitley said. “We are going to go over there and try to play as clean as we can and not make mental mistakes.”
Charlton Heston Academy (0-1 as of 8/31) at Whittemore-Prescott (1-0 as of 8/31)
The Charlton Heston Academy may have a 38-game losing streak entering last week’s contest with AuGres, but they are certainly an improved squad this fall. Case in point, they lost to defending North Star League Big Dipper champion Rogers City in week one, just 30-6. They were down 14-6 at the half of that contest.
The Patriots run many formations on offense, and feature Alex Greenless at quarterback. Ryan Romancky scored the team’s lone touchdown that week and Hunter Romancky also sees many carries out of the backfield.
The Cardinals won last year’s meeting 32-6.
Rogers City (1-0 as of 8/31) at AuGres (1-0 as of 8/31)
The 2022 North Star League Big Dipper champions play the 2022 NSL Little Dipper champions on Friday. Last year’s best teams in the conference are pretty good again this year, as the Hurons won their opener over the Charlton Heston Academy in week one and AuGres toppled Atlanta in their week one opener.
The Hurons defeated CHA 30-6, and had Isaac Paul run for 153 yards and a touchdown and Austin Fenstermaker and ran for 66 yards. Charles Allen is the team’s quarterback, and he threw for 74 yards that night.
AuGres lost to R-C last year, 26-12.