OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees, in a vote of 5 to 2, voted to end its contract with Straley Lamp & Kraenzlein PC, a certified public accounting firm in Alpena. Township Supervisor Ann Richards and Treasurer Jaimie McGuire voted against ending the contract.
There was no information in the board packet regarding the contract or a rationale for ending it. Trustee Steve Wusterbarth made the motion to cease services with the firm and received support from Trustee Bill Palmer. There was no discussion. Clerk Josh Sutton and Trustees Jeremy Spencer and Tim Cummings also voted to end the contract.
In a follow-up interview Treasurer Jaimie McGuire said she was “really disappointed” by the action and that the accounting firm had been doing a really good job and were really helpful. She noted that there was nothing in the board packet and therefore the item should have been removed from the agenda, in her opinion. McGuire added that she was surprised the issue was brought back to the board.
McGuire said she asked Tammy Kline, township superintendent, why the item was on the agenda. Kline told her that Wusterbarth had asked her to put it on the agenda. At the board meeting Wusterbarth said it was on the agenda because of Kline’s feelings about the firm.
“I asked Ms. Kline how it was going just shortly after we approved that. It doesn’t appear to me that the CPA understands who the authority is in the township to disseminate the work, in a discussion I had with Tammy," he said.
He added that the CPA mentioned in notes from the August work session that they felt that the clerk and treasurer should be able to handle the books since they were clean now.
McGuire added that the firm had been hired to reduce the number of audit adjustments that needed to be made at the end of the year. She added that the motion didn’t make sense because the clerk and treasurer have always been the point of contact.