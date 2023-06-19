EAST TAWAS – To set the city’s budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year (FY) – effective Oct. 1 – East Tawas City Council members adopted two resolutions, in a 6-0 vote, at their June 5 meeting.
The general appropriations resolution lists the revenues and expenditures that are anticipated for several different funds in the new FY, and authorizes levying the allocated 15.5337 mills for general operations in the municipality, 2.3035 mills for garbage and .3835 mills for mosquito control.
The document shows that the general fund, which accounts for the majority of public services provided to a community, will have $2,339,443 in revenues, compared to $1,469,638 in expenditures.
The fund balance in the General Fund as of May 31, 2023, is $3,920,260. Included in this total, is $1,480,990 committed to the purchase of capital equipment, $451,000 committed to the Tawas Police Authority for the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan unfunded pension liability, $105,500 committed for future building improvements, $33,839 in prepaid items and $361,400 assigned for the current 2022-2023 budgeted expenditures. This leaves an unassigned fund balance of $1,487,391, which includes the current net of revenues versus expenditures of $852,819.
Revenues in the mosquito control fund will be $37,835, while expenses are estimated at $30,600.
The city’s water commodity charge is proposed to increase from 63¢ per 100 gallons to 65¢ per 100 gallons, with rate changes to the ready-to-serve charges based on the size of the service. The water turn off/on charge will remain at $25 per event. The increases in rates are to help fund infrastructure updates to the water distribution system.
The city’s sewer commodity charge is also proposed to increase, from 65¢ per 100 gallons to 67¢ per 100 gallons, along with an increase in the ready-to-serve charges based on the size of the service. All rate increases are needed, to allow improvements to the sewer collection system as a whole.
Residential properties for 2023 account for $80,908,756 in taxable value, which is an increase of 8.99% from 2022. The Consumer’s Price Index for 2023 of 7.9% was capped at 5% and is automatically calculated by the assessing software. Residential property tax accounts for approximately 52.75% of the general fund revenue.
Total wage expenditures are projected at an increase of 5% for the FY 2023-2024 budget. The increase accommodates inflation and market adjustments. Individual staff rates will be adjusted at the discretion of the city manager. The budget includes an increase in the city manager’s salary of 2.4%, and an increase in vehicle allowance of $200 per month.
Both revenues and expenditures totaling $387,000 are projected for the major street fund, $214,625 for the local street fund, $1,450,296 for the park fund, $26,000 for the cemetery fund and $149,575 for the Tax Increment Finance Authority.
Revenues and expenditures totaling $661,805 each are budgeted for the water fund, and $1,222,555 each for the sewer fund.
The total expenditures budgeted for all funds (not including the debt services funds of 315 and 325), excluding contributions to other funds and debt funds, is $6,758,365.