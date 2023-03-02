OSCODA – Oscoda Township experienced a 48% water loss in January 2023, according to a report that was included in the board packet for the regular Feb. 27 meeting.
In January, the township bought 19,534,510 gallons of water from the Huron Shores Regional Utility Authority (HSRUA) and sold 10,184,580 gallons, with a total loss of 9,349,930 gallons. The accounted for portion of the loss, attributed to a hole in a service line on Cedar Lake Road and the Vactor Truck, was 26,713 gallons, or .3%.
The board did not address the water loss at the meeting.