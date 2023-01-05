LANSING – State Sen. Michele Hoitenga announced on Thursday that her Lansing office is open and ready to meet the needs of residents of the 36th Senate District.
“I remain honored to have been elected to serve on behalf of the people who call the 16 Northern Michigan counties of the 36th District home,” said Hoitenga, R-Manton. “I am ready to get to work on the issues that are important to them and the future of our great state.”
Her office is located in Room 3400 of the Connie B. Binsfeld Office Building at 201 Townsend St., across from the Capitol.
The senator’s office staff includes Chief of Staff Ken Morin, Legislative Director Adam Kroczaleski, Constituent Relations Director Phil Eckert, and District Director Rob Pallarito.
Hoitenga’s office can be contacted at 517-373-7946 or SenMHoitenga@senate.michigan.gov. The office mailing address is Sen. Michele Hoitenga, P.O. Box 30036, Lansing, MI 48909.
Michigan’s 36th Senate District includes Alpena, Alcona, Arenac, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford counties, along with portions of Bay and Manistee counties.