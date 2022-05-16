ATLANTA – A wildfire in Montmorency and Cheboygan counties is about 60 percent contained as of Sunday, with Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and local partners working to connect remaining containment line gaps in wet, low-lying areas.
The Blue Lakes Fire is currently estimated at 2,710 acres. The increase in acreage from Saturday’s estimate is based on more accurate GPS measurement of the area.
Fire activity is expected to be lower due to more favorable weather conditions and ongoing mop-up efforts.
Crews were pulled off fire lines temporarily Saturday afternoon due to lightning risk, said Tim Webb, DNR spokesman at the fire.
“Although northeast Michigan had widespread rain Saturday afternoon, little fell in the fire area,” he said.
The cause of the fire has been determined to be a lightning strike from a May 11 thunderstorm.
“It’s not uncommon for a lightning strike to smolder for several days until surface fuels dry out enough to ignite and allow the fire to spread,” Webb said.
Those assisting DNR fire crews today include the Onaway, Tri-Township, Hillman and Lewiston fire departments; the Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management and the Michigan State Police.
The fire was reported on Friday about 12:40 p.m. That afternoon, a DNR conservation officer escorted a group of kayakers on the Black River within the fire area to safety. The fire destroyed an outbuilding and damaged a privately owned vehicle.
Due to increased fire risk, the DNR has not conducted prescribed burns in the past week and has not been issuing burn permits. Fire risk remains high to very high in much of northern Michigan. Before any open burning, check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit and get fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.
We will continue to put out more status updates as information becomes available. Continue to follow DNR social channels at Facebook.com/MichiganDNR and Twitter.com/MichiganDNR for the latest news.