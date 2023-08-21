OSCODA – The Oscoda soccer team said hello to the new season on Thursday. The Owls traveled to Boyne City for an afternoon match, and while they held a lead at times, eventually came up short 4-3 in Josh Jackson’s debut as head coach.
“The freshmen put in good minutes and the first-year players played well,” Jackson said.
The Owls, who only return five players from last year’s team, took a lead in the sixth minute with Colin Stephan scoring on an assist by Aaron Ellis.
The Ramblers were able to tie things midway through the first half, but Stephan put the Owls back ahead in the 23rd minute, with an assist from Jack LeClair.
Boyne City made it 2-2 by the half, however.
Early in the second half, Stephan made it a hat trick with his third goal of the game, this time getting an assist from Jace Hulverson.
Boyne City tied things up with 26 minutes to go and they scored the game winner with just six minutes remaining.
Isaiah Spragg was in goal and made 12 saves. Leo Sevilla had nine intercepts and one non-keeper save. Stephan had four steals and one non-keeper save to go with his big offensive day, Camden Uhlbeck had three intercepts and two steals and Alex Clarke and Stephen Price had one non-keeper save apiece.
Oscoda (0-1 overall) hosted Cheboygan on Monday, hosts Standish-Sterling today (Wednesday), heads to a tournament in Grayling on Saturday and heads to Fairview on Tuesday.