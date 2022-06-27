EAST TAWAS – Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park is holding a golf fundraiser.
The fundraiser will be held Saturday, July 23 at Knoll View Golf Course with proceeds to benefit the lighthouse pavilion project. Registration deadline is July 15.
This is an 18-hole event with cart, starting with registration at 8 a.m., and a 9 a.m. shotgun start for all levels of golfers. The event will have women, mens and mixed teams playing, followed by a steak dinner. Participants will also be eligible to view and win a variety of prizes, bid on silent auction items, etc.
The event will be held at Knoll View Golf Cours, at 1020 US-23, AuGres. Cost is $75 per player or $300 per team, which includes your donation to support the Tawas Point Lighthouse Pavilion Project. This is a 4-person scramble format; however, if you don’t have a team of four, the event can match you with other golfers in a variety of levels.
Registration Forms are available at www.tawaslighthousefriends.com (Golf Scramble), or at Knoll View Golf Course now. Registration and payment is expected by July 15.
To sponsor a hole, the cost is $50 and the event welcomes donated prizes to reward golfers for challenges on the course.
For more information, email at info@tawaslighthousefriends.com, or call at 989-545-1421