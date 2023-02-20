TAWAS CITY – Completing a task which had remained unfinished since the January session, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education elected Shannon Klenow as president at its regular meeting held on Feb. 13. Klenow was elected on a 4-2 vote after the Board was deadlocked at 3-3 between Trustees Julie Ulman and Jennifer Bruning last month.
Upon the election of Klenow as president, the Board was able to move forward and elect the remaining officers. Bruning was elected as vice president, Ulman was voted in as secretary, and Trustee Ami Edmonds was selected to serve as treasurer. All three were elected on 6-0 votes, as Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz was unable to attend the February meeting.
At the same meeting, Doug Livingston was unanimously approved by the Board to fill the position of Tawas Area Middle School assistant principal. According to TAS Superintendent John Klinger, Livingston has 17 years of experience teaching at Tawas Area Schools and is enrolled in MASSP’s Educational Leadership program working toward earning his administrative certification. Livingston also resigned from his position as boys’ assistant track coach in order to devote full attention to his new post.
The Board also unanimously approved hiring Cynthia Zube-Piorkowski to fill the 3.75-hour cook’s helper position. She replaces Derek Hopkins, who resigned due to health concerns. Klinger also notified the Board that educational assistant Darion Briggs has resigned, and that Clara Bolen special education teacher Nanette Rousseau has retired.
A revised policy governing compensation for School Board members was unanimously approved by the Board after its second reading. The revision calls for members to “receive not more than $50 per meeting up to a total of not more than fifty-two (52) meetings (including committee meetings) as compensation for their services.”
At the recommendation of Brandon Lichota, the Board voted 6-0 to accept a bid from Electro-Matic Visual of Farmington Hills to provide LED lighting and energy upgrades for the district at a cost of $385,395.22.
Lichota’s recommendation to accept a bid from Bay Area Specialty Flooring, LLC of Freeland to replace the gymnasium floor at Clara Bolen Elementary School was also approved on a 6-0 vote. The accepted bid came in at $104,050.00.
A presentation was made to the Board regarding the need for a cohesive English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum for kindergarten through fourth-grade students at Clara Bolen Elementary School. According to Literacy Coach Amy Kennedy, a literacy committee was formed consisting of two representatives from each grade level after all staff agreed that it would be beneficial to their students.
After extensive research, Kennedy said, the committee recommended the adoption of HMH Into Reading for approval by the Board as the school’s literacy curriculum. They cited HMH as an all-inclusive program which includes strong phonics and strong writing, with no need to supplement. Online components which align to the essentials and provide authentic text were also assets, according to Kennedy. She also noted that HMH has agreed to allow the school to pilot the program, with all materials for free for the remainder of the school year.
Based on the literacy committee’s recommendation, the Board voted 6-0 to approve the curriculum purchase for six years at a cost of up to $300,000.
The Board voted unanimously to cast their vote in favor of Douglas Parkes of the Manistee ISD to sit in the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) board of directors.