AuSABLE Twp. – Teresa Landino-Edelman gave an impassioned presentation about the Aspen Motel to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees during its April 3 regular meeting.
Landino-Edelman and her brother, Matt Landino, who have a property management company, Dino Property Management, were asked to enter into a management agreement for the Aspen Motel, located at 115 Lake Street, starting on April 4.
According to Landino-Edelman, the property is in foreclosure and the redemption period ends Aug. 15. At the end of the redemption period the current owner can redeem the property, it reverts back to the bank, or it is sold to a new owner.
Landino-Edelman asked that the township provide her and her brother with a reprieve from paying the outstanding water bill for the hotel that had amassed to $4,356.23 before charges for the month of March. The water account has been accumulating monthly late fees and penalties due to lack of payment for the past year.
In May 2022 the water was turned off for lack of payment when the bill had reached $5,810. Landino-Edelman asked that they be held responsible starting when the management agreement went into effect.
Landino-Edelman argued that the condition of the Aspen would only get worse if the water is turned off. She said that she and her brother would get the property cleaned up but couldn’t do anything unless they had the property management agreement in place. As of April 7 there was a large pile of trash accumulating on the property including some mattresses. According to Landino-Edelman, locals are contributing to the problem by driving by and throwing their trash on the pile.
Supervisor Kevin Beliveau said that he thought nothing would happen on Aug. 15. He said he doubted that anyone would pay the outstanding water bill on Aug. 15. Landino-Edelman responded that when the property changes hands on Aug. 15, someone would have to pay the outstanding water bill. Beliveau asked if a partial payment could be negotiated. According to Landino-Edelman there are outstanding late bills with Consumers Energy, DTE and the trash removal company, as well as the township. She has been negotiating with all of the entities involved.
Superintendent Eric Strayer said that the township had incurred numerous fees related to the property in addition to the outstanding water bills. Strayer said there were attorney fees, court fees and numerous police calls. He referred to the piled up trash as a public health issue and said it had gotten out of control. Strayer said he lives near the Aspen and was tired of looking at it. He added that the taxpayers were tired of paying for it. With the recent strong winds the trash is now strewn around the neighborhood.
“I hate to see this opportunity pass,” said Clerk Kelly Graham. Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis said she would like to work out a solution.
Although the board was sympathetic to what Landino-Edelman proposed, the trustees decided they needed to obtain an attorney’s opinion before they made any commitments. The board agreed to not shut off the water until April 18, the day after the next scheduled board meeting. The trustees also agreed to hold a special meeting if they heard from the attorney in a timely manner.
“That place is a mess, I don’t think it can get much worse in two weeks,” said Beliveau. Samotis made a motion to delay shut-off until April 18, she received support from Beliveau, and the motion passed unanimously.
The board held a special meeting on Thursday, April 6 to address Landino-Edelman’s request. According to Strayer, a motion was made by Trustee Gina Cinquino for the township to “enter into a payment arrangement by action of the Board of Directors with Teresa Edelman for the Aspen Motel for water payment from April 7th to August 30, 2023”. The motion was seconded by Trustee Diana London and received support by Beliveau, Samotis, and Graham. Trustees Alanda Barnes and Yvette Ramsdell were absent from the meeting.
Landino-Edelman took over the property management with her brother the following day, on April 7. They started to talk to the residents at the Aspen on the same day and started assessing the condition of the rooms. They found that a number of rooms didn’t have heat or hot water.
Matt Landino is a licensed builder and will be making the repairs. The priority is to get the rooms in a safe and livable condition with grounded electrical, heat and hot water. Landino-Edelman was able to negotiate with Consumers and DTE to keep the utilities turned on. A dumpster delivery was scheduled for April 13. Landino-Edelman said they would cleanup the property on the April 13 and 14. Future projects include adding security cameras and wi-fi. The Landinos will start collecting rent payments on April 15.