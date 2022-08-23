OSCODA — Oscoda Township’s Art and Placemaking Subcommittee announced Laurie Ferguson as the winner of its Call for Photographers.
Ferguson’s original photograph is titled “Lake Huron Sandy Sunrise,” which she shot at the Oscoda Beach Park, and, in accordance with contest rules, enhanced in Adobe Photoshop.
Ferguson will receive a cash prize of $250 and her work will be printed on an 8’x8’ banner for exhibition in the downtown Oscoda Art Walk.
Almost 50 entries came in response to the call to “reflect on what inspires you about Oscoda or AuSable,” according to Oscoda Art Walk Art Director Sharon Ostrander.
The works were judged by a select committee of the Art and Placemaking Subcommittee based on the contest criteria.
“Next up for the Art Walk is working with downtown building owners to place art in or on vacant buildings,” said Chair Lain MacKenzie. “There is a lot of interest in that on the part of the community, and we have had a good response from those owners we have contacted.”
The Art and Placemaking Committee is a subcommittee of Oscoda’s Economic Improvement Committee and consists of Chair Lain MacKenzie of To the Moon and Back and Anchorage Retreat Center, Sharon Ostrander of Truly Yours and the Shelton Fund for the Arts, Heather Tait of Tait’s Bill of Fare and the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, Robin Savage, fine artist and Director at the Robert J. Parks Library, Vicki Hopcroft of Hopcroft Law PLC and Aviko Fine Art, as well as Todd Dickerson, Oscoda Township’s Economic Improvement Director.
For more information on the Oscoda Art Walk, visit the Oscoda Art Walk Facebook Page, facebook.com/OscodaArtWalk, the Oscoda Art Walk website, oscodatownshipeic.com/art-walk, or call the Oscoda – AuSable Chamber of Commerce at 989-739-7322.