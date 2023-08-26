OSCODA – Today's (Wednesday, Aug. 30) Farmers Market will be the last opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for the wooden swing donated by Rick Schwarz. Schwarz built the swing over the winter.
The raffle is a fundraiser for the Oscoda Downtown Beautification Committee (DBC) to purchase flowers and other beautification items for the township.
Tickets are available for $5 each or five for $20. Tickets will be available at the Wednesday Farmers Market in the parking lot in front of the Oscoda/AuSable Chamber and the AuSable Township Hall, on Aug. 30 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Only 1,000 tickets were printed, a limited number will be available for sale at the market.
The raffle drawing will take place on Aug. 30 at 12:30 at the market.
Upcoming projects for the DBC include planting daffodil bulbs in the bump outs throughout downtown and putting out the fall decorations.
Projects for 2024 include painting posts at Oscoda Beach Park that keep people from driving onto the grass.
Anyone interested in more information about the DBC can visit the group's Facebook page.