AUGRES – Friends of Tawas Point State Park are hosting their second annual golf scramble and dinner on Saturday, July 22 at Knoll View Golf Course, located at 1020 US-23, AuGres.

The event will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start for the 18 holes of the course. The cost to participate is $75 per player and $300 per team; the cost includes hot dogs at the turn and a steak dinner after completion of the course. All proceeds will support the Friends of Tawas Point's special projects.

The registration form for this event is available at www.tawaslighthousefriends.com (Golf Scramble).

