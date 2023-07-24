OSCODA – Furtaw Field was the site for some friendly competition between the Oscoda Fire and Police departments on Sunday, July 23.
At 3 p.m. the festivities began with a variety of family-friendly events including a bouncy house, face painting, and dancing on the field. The Oscoda High School (OHS) Cheerleaders led the attendees in several line dances to tunes spun by deejay Dave Iler, who also served as the announcer for the softball games.
Dudley’s Diner was grilling hotdogs and serving them plain or with chili. I Want That Kettle Corn was serving up the tasty treat with fresh squeezed lemonade.
The softball game started at 5 p.m. The Police Department, dressed in blue baseball shirts was slightly outnumbered with 15 team members to the Fire Department’s 18 members, who were wearing red. Jeff Linderman and Kelly Brown served as the team manager for the blues and arrived with a cooler full of orange slices.
The Paul Bunyan Guns n Hoses Tournament was a fundraiser for the two departments. Donation collections took place between innings while traditional organ music played and the OHS Cheerleaders led the crowd in cheers.
Two women played on the Police Department’s Team Samiejo Taylor, a trooper with the Michigan State Police, had the first walk of the game. Amanda Bergeron, who was previously employed in law enforcement at the University of Michigan, was playing her first game of softball.
The Police Department had some impressive catches. After a powerful hit by a member of the firefighter team, the ball sailed across Furtaw Field and almost went out of the fenced in area. A player on the Police Department team dove and caught the ball, sending the firefighter off the field.
While the Fire Department dominated for much of the first game it was tied up during the sixth inning and the Police Department moved ahead to win by 13 to 11. The Fire Department won the second game with a score of 7 to 6. The Police Department walked away with the tournament trophy with an overall score of 19 to the Fire Department’s 18. The rain held off until both games were finished.
Sponsors of the event included Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union, Biggy of Oscoda, Dairy Queen of Oscoda Geronimo Precision, Lamrock Heating & Electric, Oscoda Fields Assisted Living Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport, P&L Multimedia Division, Proline Painting Company and Salon 121.
Guns n Hoses was organized by Jessica Bravata, who owns A Little Bit More and Bravata’s Restoration with her husband, Jason.