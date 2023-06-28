OSCODA – On Monday, June 26, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Jessica Bravata, owner of Bravata’s Restorations with her husband Jason. The presentation took place during the regular board meeting.
Bravata was acknowledged for the successful Touch-A-Truck event that was held at Furtaw Field on Saturday, June 10. Bravata estimated that nearly 1,500 individuals attended the event, which was a fundraiser for the Thin Gold Line Foundation, a nonprofit that provides resources to emergency call center employees. As previously reported, at the June 12 board meeting, Trustee Steve Wusterbarth said he had never seen so many people gather at Furtaw Field.
While recognized for Touch-A-Truck, Bravata has spearheaded, or been involved in the planning of, numerous local projects including collecting and delivering Christmas gifts to seniors, display of the banners honor Veterans throughout downtown, the women’s Christmas Stocking Exchange, Nostalgia Nights, and the US-23 Market.
Bravata said she has dozens of upcoming events planned. She has planned a full week of activities during the week of the AuSable River Canoe Marathon, kicking off with a blind-folded canoe race on Monday, July 24.
Trustees Tim Cummings, Jeremy Spencer and Robert Tasior did not attend the meeting.