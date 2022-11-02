OSCODA — The Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan’s appearance may have changed over the past three decades, but the intention of the park — whether run by the U.S. Air Force or area volunteers — is about recognizing America’s veterans.
Park Co-Director Joe Brinn said the park, which is located on the former Wurtsmith Air Force base, would have been recognized by those in the time when the military installation was active as the “main gate” of the base. Basically, most traffic going in and out of the base had to drive through the park.
In fact, according to Brinn, the park’s current visitor center, is the location where Wurtsmith’s MP’s were stationed to guard the base entrance. The “guard shack” can technically be considered the oldest part of the park that is at the location today.
The visitor center now houses artifacts and military objects, as well as information about the park.
It wasn’t until the tragic 1986 crash of a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker coming in for a landing on the Wurtsmith runway, that the park began to expand with a memorial dedicated to the six servicemembers who died, and the 10 others injured in the crash.
Stone monuments depicting the refuling jet with a B-52 bomber, refueling during flight, commemorate the air accident.
Brinn said it was just before the closure of the Wurtsmith Air Force Base in 1993 that the park feature known now as the Circle of Flags, was constructed at the park.
The flags, which feature the state and U.S. Territorial, as well as other flags, was installed at the location and named “Constitution Park.” The park was dedicated in July 24 of 1987 to commemorate 200 years since the signing of the U.S. Constitution and was dedicated to MIA and POWs.
The more than six-acre park wasn’t always spacious with large oak trees and green grass, explained Brinn. Before the park originally started with its Pentagon Service memorial, the park had old military dormitories on the north end, which were torn down in 1999 to make way for a large grassy area. That area is used by park organizers and other organizations to hold annual events, such as the Oscoda Rock Fest.
After the dorms were razed, Brinn said Oscoda Township deeded the park location, as well as six acres, to the Veterans Memorial Park committee, which was originally comprised of Chuck Gosleee and Rosemary Nentwig, who formed a 501c3.
It was 2006 when cement was poured for the parks’ Pentagon Memorial. The memorial walls feature laser-etch scenes from American military action on the outside. Inside families are invited to include memorial bricks with information on those who served in the military. The center of the memorial is a granite columbarium made to store the cremains of veterans if families so choose.
“They got a couple local contractors, they designed the Pentagon Memorial Park, the monument, to simulate the real Pentagon Memorial in Washington, D.C.,” Brinn said. “They poured the cement and put up the walls, broke the ground for it, and it finished in 2008.”
Steadily, over the decades, the park has expanded and had more attractions and dedications added to it, including upgraded lighting, the columbarium, memorial benches and the addition of the murals, which have taken place as funding has become available.
The current mural is one depicting Vietnam. Brinn said the next one will be depicting Iraq, Afghanistan and Operation Desert Storm. More murals featuring World War II and World War I will be included in the park, he said.
The newest feature at the park are military static displays of actual equipment, including a Howitser cannon, M113 armored personnel carrier and a M114 command and reconnaissance carrier.
Brinn said the addition of the military static displays has been a long process. He originally inquired with an agency that is in charge of loaning out the pieces to parks called Tacom. He said he originally wanted to get the military tank that once stood in front of the Standish VFW Hall, after their hall closed
Brinn said four years ago he applied, but did not hear anything, and when he inquired about his application they told him that it had been lost for two years during a paper shuffle with a new director hiring on. The tank that Brinn wanted wasn’t available anymore, but was shipped to a new VFW in Pennslavania.
Because it was their mistake, Tacom put the Veterans Memorial Park at the top of the list, and some static vehicles were loaned to the park.
“I hired a trucking company to get them,” Brinn said. “We had AuSable Services build the gravel pads for them, and Kalitta Air unloaded them with their crane when the vehicles got here.
Brinn said that he sent photos and videos to Tacom, which complimented the look of the park.
“They said we have the best looking site for static displays they’ve ever seen,” he said.
Over the years the park has been bolstered by many different organizations in the community, including the Oscoda Rockfest Committee, which holds an annual music festival — which grows bigger every year — with all the proceeds going to the park. That group has donated thousands of dollars to the park and is just one of many organizations helping the park grow.
There is also a vast network of volunteers, according to Brinn, who work to keep the park in great shape. There are also area companies that give their services, in kind, for work and maintenance at the park, Brinn said.
He said anyone interested in visiting the park, can visit and get information by going to oscodaveteranspark.com or searching for them on Facebook.