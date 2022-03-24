LANSING – If your summer plans include time at your favorite lake, there’s an easy and rewarding way to show your lake some love: help the MiCorps Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program gather valuable information about water quality and fish habitat conditions.
The program is seeking volunteers who enjoy and want to help protect Michigan’s 11,000 inland lakes. Though there is still a lot officials don’t know about many of the state's lakes, volunteering with MiCorps will connect you with a statewide network of people who are making a positive impact on these waters.
As a water monitor volunteer, you:
• Choose which lake to sample.
• Select which measurements to take. You can collect data on water quality (water clarity, nutrients, dissolved oxygen and algae), invasive species, native plants and shoreline conditions.
• Will get detailed instructions, training and equipment.
There is a small fee to cover the costs of supplies and analyzing samples; volunteers often are able to collaborate with lake associations or other organizations to help pay for these costs.
All volunteer-gathered information is added to the MiCorps Data Exchange, a public database that includes Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program lake data back to 1974. This database is used by people, local communities and state agencies like the DNR to better protect and manage Michigan’s beautiful lakes and the fish and wildlife that live there.
Want to help?
Visit the CLMP enrollment webpage or contact Erick Elgin with Michigan State University Extension for more information.
The MiCorps Clean Lakes Monitoring Program is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and is administered in partnership with MSU Extension, the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association and the Huron River Watershed Council.
Questions? Contact Joe Nohner (DNR), 517-599-6825 or Erick Elgin (MSU Extension), 231-928-1053.