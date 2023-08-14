GAYLORD – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin initial and preparatory work from Margaret Street to M-30 (and underground utility work) for its M-55 rebuilding project in West Branch. The majority of the project will be completed in 2024.
The project will begin Monday, Aug. 21 with an expected completion date in October. The work will include detour route paving, and rebuilding the M-55/I-75 Business Loop (BL). According to MDOT, drivers should expect lane closures with temporary traffic signals, and detours on city streets.
This fall, crews will pave detour routes on Wright, 2nd and 3rd streets; replace water main at the M-55/Fairview Road intersection; install traffic signals at the M-55/Fairview Road and I-75 BL/M-55 intersections; and rebuild M-55 from Margaret Street to M-30.
This work is part of a $14.3 million project to rebuild 1.4 miles of M-55 in West Branch from west of M-30 to east of Fairview Street. This project will include a continuous three-lane section through the downtown area; new concrete curb and gutter; sidewalk ramp replacement; water main, sanitary sewer, and storm sewer replacement; installation of a shared-use path; and new signs, signals and pavement markings. Work on the project will resume in spring 2024 and continue through that fall.