TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area softball team said hello to their new season on Tuesday, April 4. The Lady Braves were playing down at Farwell, but they lost both of those contests, on scores of 7-5 and 8-6.
“Weather was not favorable,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “Windy, cold, and rain to start game one of the season. I thought we did a good job at the plate, just missed a lot of opportunities by not getting that timely hit. We had runners there every inning and came up a bit short.”
Elise Klinger and Kori Schaaf shared pitching duties in the opener. Klinger pitched two innings and struck out one batter and Schaaf tossed three innings, giving up one unearned run on zero hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
On offense, Klinger also had three singles and one RBI, Schaaf had a double, a single and two RBI, Nora Kassuba had a triple and scored a run and Reese Cadorette had one single, one RBI, one run and stole two bases.
In game two, the Braves were down just 3-2 entering the last inning, but gave up five runs in the top half of the frame. Tawas scored four of its own in the bottom half, though their really fell two runs short.
“The rain stopped for this game, Kassuba did a good job limiting the walks,” Doan said. “Once again we didn’t give up and tried to make things interesting at the end.”
Kassuba pitched all five innings and gave up eight runs on 11 hits, six strikeouts and six walks.
At the plate, Marisol Klinger had a double, two singles and two RBI, Schaaf also doubled, hit two singles to go along with two RBI, Cadorette had one hit and one stolen base and with one single each was E. Klinger, Khloe Barringer, Sieera Rhode and Kassuba.
Tawas (0-2 overall) played up at Alpena on Monday, hosts Whittemore-Prescott today (Wednesday), hosts Oscoda on Friday and returns to action April 22 at a tournament in Beaverton.