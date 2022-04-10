TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area track and field teams are one of the biggest around. If the coaches have their way, by the end of the spring they might be one of the best too.
“Our team has been consistently growing, and we are excited to see the talent grow out of all the athletes that come through our program,” boys head coach Scott Jorasz said. “We seem to be able to pick up where we left off with our 4x100 and 4x200 relays (state qualifiers), and hope to become more competitive in the distance events with a growing distance group. We have been working on getting our athletes comfortable with their events and running style. We will be hoping to get outside soon to start work on blocks and relay handoffs.”
Returning for the boys team will be John Rogers (throws), Kyle Reynolds (sprints), Jackson Pestrue (sprints, relays), Jack Busch (throws), Landon Selman (hurdles), Eric Noeker (long jump, discus), Luke Martin (sprints, relays, state qualifier in 4x100, 4x200), Dylan Edmonds (throws), Xander Whitford (distance), Daniel Stone (hurdles, mid-distance), Ethan Romzek (mid-distance), Kyle Indreica (sprints, relays, state qualifier in 4x100, 4x200) and Jesse Hartman (distance).
New to the team will be freshmen Ricky Brinkman (throws), Max Buyssens (distance), Kevin Lowe (distance), Gage Maxfield (sprints), Kaiden Nickell (sprints), Steve Pace (throws), Michael Smith (sprints), Thomas Spires (throws) and Joel Ulman (long jump). First time sophomores will be Matthew Bennett (throws), Ben Bruno (distance), Max Herrick (mid-distance), Vincent Lin (distance), Daniel Moon (mid-distance). Juniors joining will be Austin Billinghurst (distance) and Matthew Tiffany (sprints) and new seniors are Ben Calleja (sprints), Brayen Heemer (sprints) and Jesse Michalski (pole vault, long jump).
“I feel our sprint relays will be strong for us this year, and I am excited to see our 4x800 relay gain some ground and become more competitive,” Jorasz said. “Our team goal is to send some athletes to the state meet and put together a couple of team wins at our meets. We are going to continue to focus on building a culture that will follow our program for years to come. I am hoping to see growth from each athlete in their respective events. We are heavy on the underclassmen, and they need to just focus on getting better each practice.”
The girls should be in similar shape, with plenty of athletes to draw from.
“We have 20 out of our 35 that are new to the sport,” girls head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “We have 12 freshmen on our team this year. (My) early thoughts are that I am so excited to be coaching a pretty young team and cannot wait to see how these new athletes will positively impact the Lady Braves and the success that we were seeing at the end of the season last year.”
On the girls team this year will be Olivia Morand, Emma Hayes, Katelyn Papenfus, Essi Jumisko, Samantha Baird, Madalynn Pearsall, Emma Hemker, Hannah Hinkley, Gabrielle Whetstone-Johnson, Shyah McGough, Hannah Velasco, Reese Cadorette, Juliette Johnson, Ava Busch, Kember Gardner, Jazzmayne Wells, Kylie Stromer, Kailey Rupp, Megan Wood, Vicky Lin, Hazel Dykes, Christine Qiu, Brooke Binder, Sophia Morand, Addison Cota, Aaliyah Cota, Ashley Runyan, Miranda Nickel, Taylor Thompson, Aalyah Traylor, Alyssa Runyan, Audrey Klinger, Catherine Jones, Izzy Urban and Mya Traylor.
“Our team has been focusing on getting a strong foundation in before the season really starts taking off,” Griffiths said. “I see our hurdles being a really strong event for us this year with a mix of veteran and new competitors on our team. I also see the 400 being another strong suit for us as well as our 4x4. A team goal is to get some Lady Braves to state this year and continue to make it a fun season with lots of growth in our new athletes. This year will be the first year in a few that we will have pole vaulters and I am so thrilled to be coaching that event and cannot see who will excel in that event.”
Tawas is at the Roscommon Invitational on Thursday and hosts its own invite on Tuesday.