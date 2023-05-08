TAWAS CITY – The May 4 meeting of the Tawas City Council, although brief in duration, was rather substantial in terms of the volume of topics covered. These ranged from budget talks and approving a letter of support for Iosco County’s infrastructure grant, to appointing a new member to both the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA).
As for the financials, along with approving the revenue and expenditure report for the quarter ending March 31, as well as a handful of budget amendments associated with the 2022-2023 fiscal year (FY), the council also held a public hearing on the proposed FY 2023-2024 budget – for which no comments were received.
The city charter requires a hearing before formal adoption of the budget, which will occur at the Monday, May 15 council meeting.
Tawas City Manager Annge Horning was out of town, but noted in her background memo for the latest meeting that the recommended numbers for the coming FY were based on input from the city’s budget workshop, plus updated figures that they have received since.
Drafts of the proposed resolutions which have to be adopted at the next meeting, were also presented.
The proposed general appropriations resolution shows both revenues and expenditures at $318,785 each for the city’s major street fund, $233,875 for the local street fund, $50 for the cemetery trust fund, $108,310 for the library fund and $69,816 for the police fund – Tawas Police Authority (TPA) Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan (MERS) pension. The estimated revenue for the general fund is $2,248,958, with expenditures at $2,176,670, while the mosquito control fund is proposed to have revenues of $31,585 and appropriations of $24,000.
The 2023-2024 special appropriations resolution currently lists $127,164 in both revenues and expenditures for the GOLT refunding bonds series 2017, $1,124,550 in revenues and $1,019,750 in expenditures for the sewer fund and $594,850 in revenues and $535,405 in expenditures for the water fund.
In other business, the city received an application from Michael Timreck, who is interested in serving on the ZBA and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.
“Michael lives in Tawas City and works for Baldwin Township, and he currently helps us with residential zoning applications through our contract with Baldwin Township,” Horning stated.
Timreck’s application further reads that he is a 2005 graduate of Tawas Area High School, is Waterworks Operator-certified, has a Master Citizen Planner certificate and is employed as the Baldwin Township zoning administrator.
As for the reason he applied, he wrote that he was born and raised in the Tawas area and is interested in keeping and helping to maintain the beauty and nature of this community.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich made a motion in favor of appointing Timreck to both the ZBA and Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, which was seconded by Councilman Mike Russo.
Prior to voting, “Is there a concern about residential versus commercial that should be noted in that?” asked Councilman Ed Nagy, in reference to any potential conflicts.
Similar to the replies given by others, Russo said he thinks that this would be like any other position on the council, for example, where the individual abstains from voting if there is a conflict of interest.
Masich’s motion received six affirmative votes, with Councilman Chuck Klenow not in attendance.
Related to this, officials had voted earlier to excuse Klenow’s absence, due to health reasons.
In separate topics, the council considered a request from Iosco County, asking that the city issue a letter of support for the Recycling Infrastructure Grant that the county is submitting to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
Nagy’s motion to approve sending the letter, supported by Councilman Dave Lesinski, passed 6-0.
According to the correspondence, the grant is being submitted to implement recycling drop-offs across the county, which would be available to all residents and also position the county to implement additional recycling activities once the program is established.
The letter reads that this opportunity to expand recycling in Iosco County will help both the local economy and environment, plus strengthen the supply chain for the new Alpena Materials Recovery Facility, where recyclables are planned to be sent for processing.
“As a community in Iosco County whose residents will benefit from access to convenient and cost-effective recycling, this project will be responsive to the residents who want to recycle and keep our community clean,” the letter continues. “As demonstrated in a survey deployed in Fall 2022, the top priorities for residents related to recycling are more opportunities for curbside recycling and establishing more recycling drop-off centers.”
It also states that, “As part of support for this project, our community plans to enter an interlocal agreement with the County for support of implementing Public Act 138 which will help fund the long-term activities of this program. This project is considered the start of a longer journey for Iosco County and our community to expand local recycling solutions.”
In other matters, Tawas City recently received a letter confirming that EGLE personnel met with the municipality’s department of public works staff to conduct a survey of the city’s Type 1 community water supply.
According to EGLE, the purpose of a survey is to evaluate the water supply system with respect to the requirements of the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act. It is also an opportunity to update EGLE’s records, provide technical assistance and identify potential risks that may adversely affect drinking water quality.
While this wasn’t elaborated on during the meeting, Horning highlighted in her memo the takeaways from the inspection. “Shane Mudd from EGLE reviewed 44 items in 11 categories and found no deficiencies. His only recommendations were for us to continue to replace self-draining hydrants, and to update our Asset Management Plan and submit it to EGLE. We update our plan regularly and will be sure to submit it to EGLE before the next sanitary survey in 2026,” she stated.
She also wrote that she wanted to bring the council’s attention to Mudd’s comment about the city’s cross connection program, which he referred to as “phenomenal.”
“When he was here, he voiced how impressed he was with our program and that it was one of the best he’s seen,” Horning added.
She noted that Tawas City’s Residential Cross Connection Program was approved by the council in 2015 and, following EGLE’s approval of same, the city began residential inspections in 2018.
More than half of the residences in the community have been examined and any cross connections found have been corrected.
In other correspondence, the city received a letter from the Michigan Department of Treasury on April 20. It explains that based on Public Act 202 of 2017, the TPA’s retirement system in corrective action no longer meets the definition of underfunded status.
The letter reads in part that, “Pursuant to the Corrective Action Plan Monitoring Policies and Procedures, the Municipal Stability Board (the Board) has removed your local government from the corrective action process and purview of the Board, thereby removing underfunded status. The Board thanks you for your commitment to proactively address retirement legacy costs and encourages you to continue these efforts.”
As has been reported, the TPA was once a joint venture among Tawas City and neighboring East Tawas. Although it has dissolved – with each community now having their own police forces – the cities still share a 50/50 financial responsibility to cover the costs associated with the TPA’s unfunded pension liability at MERS.
When it came time for the council reports and announcements portion of the agenda, McMurray extended his appreciation to the members who represent the city on the Tawas Utilities Authority Board. He recognized their time and efforts in working with East Tawas on pulling together the submission of a project plan to the state, as it pertains to the necessary wastewater treatment plant improvements.
McMurray then acknowledged all of the first responders – from Tawas City and other communities – who addressed the recent structure fire at Tawas Bay Resort, which was summarized in last week’s publication.
He said he’s amazed at what they do on a regular basis, and that they do a great job.
“Definitely came in force, that’s for sure,” agreed Councilman Jeff Coon, in reference to the April 30 fire.