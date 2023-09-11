OSCODA – The recent trend of Oscoda and Tawas Area playing in tight matches continued Tuesday, Sept. 5. The Lady Owls were hosting the Lady Braves in non-league action, and managed to outlast their rivals to the south in four sets, 25-22, 22-25, 25-15 and 26-24 on a night that was also impacted by an extremely warm gymnasium.
“For both of these teams to come out and play as hard as they did in this heat was incredible,” Oscoda head coach Melissa Curley said. “Both teams put in a lot of effort and it was extremely hot in here so kudos to both teams for that.”
Of course, overcoming not only the heat, but a solid Tawas team felt good for the Owls.
“Playing Tawas is always a fun match, both teams always come out ready to play hard,” Curley said. “Coming out on the winning end always feels good. I think our line-up looked really good today.”
Conversely, for the Braves, it was as bit of a frustrating night, as they could kept things interesting, but could seemingly never quite get over the hump.
“I thought we struggled a little in serve-receive and struggled from the service line, which has kind of been our thing this year, to struggle there,” Tawas head coach Carol Elowsky said. “I think some of the plays we were really smart, but we just had a lot of passing that was not where it needed to be.”
The Braves jumped to a 6-1 lead in the fourth set, and still led 11-9 on an ace by Emma Koroly. The Owls were sparked by three kills by Luella Whipkey though, and they managed to pull ahead 19-15.
Tawas fought back to tie the set at 24-all, but a Tawas attack error and an ace by Emma Hofacer helped seal the win in four for the Owls.
“I was glad to see it end in four, it really shows the perseverance and the determination the girls came out with,” Curley said.
Oscoda led through most of the opening set, including 18-13 on an ace by Emma Michaud. The Braves rallied to tie the match at 21-all on a spike by Marisol Klinger, but a quick spike on an incoming free by Kingsley Backstrom put the Owls back ahead at 22-21 and they went on to win the set 25-22.
The Owls led the second set 13-6, but the Braves once again rallied. They took their first lead of the frame at 17-16 on a spike by Emma Koroly. Koroly also came up big later in the set, with an ace that made it 24-21, leading to the 25-22 Tawas win in that frame.
Oscoda dominated the third set, taking a quick 10-6 lead and they saw that bloom to 19-12 on a spike by Whipkey.
A pair of aces late in the set by Josi Kellstrom helped finish it off 25-15.
“Staying strong and fighting for a full match has been a struggle for us this year,” Curley said. “We have been working a few different lineups and trying to see what is working. They looked really good tonight, everyone put in a lot of effort.”
Whipkey finished the game with 17 kills, 11 digs and eight aces to lead the Owls. Backstrom had 10 kills, nine digs and one ace, Hofacer had nine kills, seven digs and three aces, Michaud had 35 assists, one kill, seven digs and one ace and Sophie Otremba and Kellstrom finished with two aces each.
“Whipkey and Backstrom are our go to hitters this year, they have been doing really well,” Curley said. “Just a couple of technical things we have to fix to keep them more consistent. I’m liking how Michaud is moving the ball around an using all of her hitters and keeping everyone involved all the time.”
The Braves had Khloe Barringer lead the team with six kills and three blocks. Klinger served up four aces.
“I thought we had some really good attacks and some really good kills, that I was super happy about, Elowsky said. “I thought Brooke Binder came in and did a really good job when Ava Busch went out hurt. I know what we have to fix and what we have to work on.”
Oscoda played at Hale on Tuesday, hosts its own invite on Saturday and plays in a quad at New Lothrup on Thursday, Sept. 21.
On Thursday, Tawas played at a tri-meet at Alcona and won both of their matches, taking down Standish-Sterling 25-12 and 25-11 and defeating host Alcona 26-24 and 25-17.
“The team was much more on their usual game at this tri,” Elowsky said. “The court flowed at a more normal rhythm. I felt our defense helped keep our offense more in the game than they did (against Oscoda). Sophomore Camryn Chatt did an excellent job running our offense when she was in the rotation. She really utilized hitter Emma Koroly In the way we hope to see her hit this season. These two matches are overall more like the team we see in practice Hitting their defensive marks and communicating better.”
Koroly finished with eight kills, Sophia Morand led the team in aces and Ava Busch had a key serving run in the first set.
On Saturday, Tawas played in a tournament at Bay City Central. They faced some tough competition, losing all four of their matches. Against Essexville-Garber it was a 25-15 and 25-17 loss. Bay City Western topped Tawas 25-11 and 25-13, Marquette defeated the Braves 25-21 and 25-21 and it was a 25-18 and 25-16 loss to Beaverton.
“This is one of those tournaments we go to, to put ourselves up against some really tough competition as it allows us to become a better team,” Elowsky said. “The speed of these games is the goal we are pushing our team to achieve in the second half of the season. The teams we played in pool play are strong enough that they help us identify parts of our game that we are not hitting at the level we need to be at to be competitive.”
Elowsky pointed out a few highlights on the day.
“Probably the most exciting part of the day was the great blocking of Ava Busch and Khloe Barringer,” she said. “Both of these players really rose to the occasion to keep the really big hits from coming over our net. Defensively Emma Koroly led the team in digs and had some outstanding ups to keep us in the rallies. She also led the team in serve receive for the day. Emma has always been a strong front row player but she is showing us that strong defense that we need to be competitive. Addy Otremba also had a great hitting day for us hitting on the opposite and she also had some strong double blocks and defensive plays.”
Tawas heads to Midland Calvary Baptist on Friday and heads over to Houghton Lake on Thursday, Sept. 21.