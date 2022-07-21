TAWAS CITY – Iosco Ministerial Association is hosting its second annual Festival of Lights & Life Aug. 1-5 at Shoreline Park and Towne Square along US-23 in Tawas City.
An Evening Festival, with speakers and music, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Towne Square beginning with Pastor Bruce Shields of House of Faith Church on Monday, Aug. 1. Apostle Twila Wilczynski of Christ Episcopal Church will be the speaker on Tuesday Aug. 2 while Pastor Scott Shamel of Harbor Church will be the speaker on Wednesday, Aug. 3. Rev. Keith Reinhardt of Wilber United Methodist Church will be the speaker on Thursday, Aug. 4 and Bishop Jan Beaderstadt of Worldwide Anglican Church is the speaker on Friday, Aug. 5.
Persons attending the Evening Festival are asked to bring a chair as limited chairs are available.
A Prayer and Healing Service will be held daily from 2 to 4 p.m. each day as well as after each evening event.
Vacation Bible School is set for children ages four to 12, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 1-4 at Shoreline Park. For registration, call 989-254-1279 or email wacjlb@gmx.com.
Adult Discovery Bible Study also will be held Aug. 1-4, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Shoreline Park.