LANSING – Although a couple of the activities have already come and gone, events still remain in recognition of Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week (GLFWW).
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the annual commemoration – scheduled this year from June 3-11 – focuses on "blue economy," by enjoying and protecting Michigan waters.
"Make a splash: Connect with Michigan’s matchless water resources," is the message of the 2023 GLFWW, which will continue through this Sunday.
The designation by EGLE and its partners brings with it a focus on events and resources related to water education and blue economy workforce development, enjoyment and appreciation, and stewardship and protection.
"Michigan is defined by its waters, and Michiganders are united by a shared love for our lakes both Great and small," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who dedicated the week in a proclamation.
"During Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week, we take pride in our salt-free waters and recommit ourselves to protecting our water for future generations," she stated. "Not only are Michigan’s waters an economic driver of billions of dollars of commerce supporting tens of thousands of jobs, but our state is home to 21% of the world’s surface freshwater. Let’s keep working together to protect our water and build a brighter future."
EGLE says that protecting state land and water is part of the MI Healthy Climate Plan, commissioned by Whitmer as a broad vision for Michigan’s prosperous clean energy future and economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050.
GLFWW will highlight ways everyone can make a splash – by learning about freshwater systems and how our actions affect them, prepping for rewarding careers in Michigan’s water-centered blue economy and exploring and enjoying our waters responsibly.
Michigan is home to more than 3,200 miles of coastline along four Great Lakes, 11,000 inland lakes and ponds, 36,000 miles of rivers and streams and enough groundwater to fill Lake Michigan over again. Additionally, more than 30 million people in the U.S. and Canada rely on the Great Lakes for their drinking water.
EGLE and its Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) partner with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) to sponsor GLFWW.
"We must not take Michigan’s water wonderland for granted, including our lakes, rivers, streams, and especially groundwater," EGLE Acting Director Aaron Keatley said. "Now is a perfect time for all of us to recommit to good stewardship to protect Michigan’s environment and public health."
"Michigan’s water resources provide amazing recreational opportunities you won’t find anywhere else," adds DNR Acting Director Shannon Lott. "When it comes to conserving, protecting, managing, using, and enjoying these resources, we have a responsibility not only to ourselves and each other but to future generations."
"In our region, as in all of Michigan, we know there is One Water, and it is ours to protect," SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O’Leary stated. "Education and engagement like that offered through Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week will help us support the healthy water systems that power our economic well-being and enrich our lives."
Details about GLFWW are available on the OGL’s Stewarding the Great Lakes webpage, at https://www.michigan.gov/egle/about/organization/office-of-the-great-lakes/stewardship. It includes links to local events, educational resources on such topics as invasive species identification and proper disposal of medications, videos and information on how to volunteer with the Michigan Clean Water Corps.
Among the many ways to participate, EGLE has listed the following items:
- Engage with EGLE, DNR and SEMCOG on social media for news, information and suggestions on how you can make a splash for Michigan waters, using the hashtag #MIGreatLakesWeek.
- Register for EGLE’s "Building a Water Workforce in the Blue Economy" webinar, which is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Wednesday, June 7. It will feature a panel of Michigan professionals discussing tools, resources, programs and partnerships to support filling the water talent pipeline. To sign up, go to https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ExxwD5HITvOkb5IzHZB1fg#/registration.
- Test your Great Lakes knowledge with trivia questions posted daily, June 5-9, on the DNR’s Mi Nature Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/MiNatureDNR/ – and via EGLE’s Twitter feed, at https://twitter.com/MichiganEGLE.
- Visit EGLE’s Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/MichiganEGLE, to make the case for your favorite Michigan waterway and maybe share a photo.
- Fish for free on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11. For these two days, the DNR will waive the need for a fishing license, off-road vehicle license, trail permit and the Recreation Passport requirement for admission to Michigan state parks and boating access sites.
- Settle in at the water’s edge with a great summer read – such as the 2022 "State of the Great Lakes" report, which can be downloaded from the OGL webpage, at Michigan.gov/OGL. The page also includes additional details on the 2023 GLFWW.
- Enjoy the outdoors in and around Michigan waterways safely and sustainably by following tips for responsible recreation. More information is available by visiting https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/about/rr.
- Teachers, explore the From Students to Stewards toolkit for place-based educational resources, which EGLE says will instill a desire to learn about water resources and protect our lakes and streams. The toolkit can be found at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PNGhgA4XOPcE16MJQXoLdttKMehwOzhLgcX-Q0L4ZXA/preview.
- Public officials, check the Michigan Municipal League Foundation’s MI Water Navigator website, at https://miwaternavigator.org/, as a guide to infrastructure funding opportunities.
Looking ahead, registration is also open for EGLE’s 2023 Great Lakes Water Infrastructure Conference. It will be held from Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 19-21, in Kalamazoo.
The conference for local drinking water and wastewater officials and staff; planners, consultants and policy makers; federal, state and local governments; and other interested parties in the Great Lakes region, will focus on critical water infrastructure solutions to transform communities and improve water quality and public health. For more information, go to https://www.michigan.gov/egle/outreach/upcoming-events/2023/09/19/2023-great-lakes-water-infrastructure-conference.