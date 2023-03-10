OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) discussed the next steps in hiring a new EIC director at the March 9 meeting.
Superintendent Tammy Kline included the 2019 job posting for the EIC Director and a second job description in the meeting packet. Kline said that it might take more than one meeting to develop the job description. She mentioned that grant writing might be added as a job duty.
Motion by Chair Dave Iler to have a work session to develop the job description. The motion was supported by Member Mary Ed Teuton and passed unanimously.
Iler also made a motion to approve the annual report written by EIC Director Todd Dickerson. Member Nancy Howse provided support and the motion passed unanimously. Dickerson said the annual report was needed to schedule the annual meeting.
Superintendent Tammy Kline asked EIC members what they want Dickerson to focus on during his last 90 days. It was agreed that he would focus on developing the Corridor Improvement Authority and Brownfield projects.
Teuton asked Dickerson what he thought.
"I'll button up what you want me to button up," Dickerson responded.