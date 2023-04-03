GAYLORD – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be investing $6.6 million to rebuild 2.4 miles of US-23 from south of Sayers Road to the north Alcona County line.
This work in Alcona County includes crushing and reshaping of the existing roadway, resurfacing, drainage improvements, and new signing and pavement markings. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, April 10, and is weather and seasonal weight restrictions dependent.
The project has an estimated end date of Thursday, Aug. 24.
Beginning April 10, crews will address US-23 from Sayers Road to Spruce Road. This will require a full detour of US-23 from Black River Road to Barlow Road. Drivers will be detoured via Black River Road and Barlow Road.
Following this initial stage, crews will address US-23 from Spruce Road to south of Forest Hills. Traffic will be maintained using lane closures and traffic regulators. During this phase of construction, the US-23/Barlow Road intersection will be closed for up to 14 days. Barlow Road will be detoured via Spruce Road while intersection improvements are underway.
This phase of work is expected to be complete in late June. The final stage of construction will address US-23 from Forest Hills Drive to the north Alcona County line. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and maintained with temporary signals. This work is expected to be complete by Aug. 4.
Based on economic modeling, MDOT officials said this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 80 jobs. This work will provide a safer and smoother driving surface along with guardrail upgrades, drainage work, and new pavement markings, according to MDOT.