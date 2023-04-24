TAWAS CITY – A new woman-owned co-op is opening soon with the aim of bringing the community together and supporting small local businesses.
Market on Route 23 will be located inside the historic Liberty Building; owners of the market describe the venture as a “year-round experiential atmosphere space for the community to connect.” The market will be available to be used by the community in a variety of ways such as using the space to host workshops, bridal parties, art classes and more.
The market will include local Michigan vendors Birdsong Flower Fields, Blue Bottom Pottery, Camplight, Sunrise Soapworks and several others.
The soft open for the market is on April 29 at 10 a.m., at which time there will be a gift basket drawing and promotions for each store. There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony later in May.