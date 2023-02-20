PINE RIVER – It was a thrilling Division 4 regional semifinal match between Whittemore-Prescott and Roscommon in Pine River on Wednesday. The match wasn’t decided until the second to last bout, but ultimately it was Roscommon that eliminated the Cardinals, 41-36.
“We knew coming in that we could win seven matches and we did,” head coach Russ Wilson said. “Roscommon did their job though, they pinned when they needed to pin and we didn’t and ultimately that is what it comes down to. We had four girls in our line-up and we battled the best that we could.”
The match started in the 165 weight class, which saw Sam Vyner give the Cardinals a 6-0 lead, as he pinned his opponent midway through the first period.
The Bucks responded with three straight first period pins though, giving them an 18-6 advantage.
In 285 Alex Morgan was able to get W-P back on track, as he managed to get a pin with 43 seconds left in the opening period.
Roscommon won the next match via pin to lead 24-12, but Gabby Murphy was able to win in 113, thanks to an 11-6 decision. Murphy’s bout was tied 6-6 late in the third, before she pulled ahead with a takedown and dominated the final moments, pulling the Cards within 24-15.
“Morgan beat that kid before but we got lucky, I had us penciled in losing that match,” Wilson said. “I had Gabby winning her match, but that is a tough boy that she beat.”
A void in 120 gave six points to W-P’s Kameron Johnson and brought them within 24-21. After a loss in 126, Thomas Saunders was able to get a pin in 132 to trim the Rosco lead to 29-27.
Eli Murphy followed that with a 10-3 decision victory in 138 for a 30-29 Cardinal lead. Roscommon sealed the match with pins in the next two weight classes however.
Dillan Parent wrapped up the evening with a pin just 40 seconds into his match in the 157 weight class.
“I told the team that I would have liked to get to the sweet 16, but we came up short but it is still exciting,” Wilson said. “I’m proud of the kids.”
W-P finishes its dual season with a 17-3 record. That includes their fifth straight district championship and fourth straight North Star League title.
“We had a good year,” Wilson said. “We have to patch some stuff together for next year to get more boys out, to try and fill out the team with some boys, but overall this year we did good. We won a district, we won our conference so that is some pretty good goals accomplished for the year.”
On Saturday W-P sent its boys to Charlevoix for a Division 4 individual regional tournament.
Sam Vyner took second place to punch his state finals ticket and Parent will move on as well, as he came in third place.
Coming close to qualifying for the state finals but losing in the blood round was Saunders and Eli Murphy.
“My kids wrestled tough on the day, we lost a couple of close matches,” Wilson said.
On Sunday it was the girls turn in their regional, which was held in Hartland. The Cards had six team members punch their state finals ticket.
Gracie Murphy, Gabby Murphy and Serenity Hayes all took second place in their weight classes, Carly Cowles and London Crossley were both third and Shaelyn Vyner finished up in fourth place.
Alyssa Burr and Madison Kennedy also won matches on the day, but came up just short of making the state finals, losing in the blood round.
“I’m very proud of all 14 girls that wrestled at regionals, we battled all day long,” Wilson said.
The individual state championship will be held March 3 and 4 at Ford Field.