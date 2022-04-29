STANDISH – Arenac Choraleers will present its spring program that includes some of the greatest music produced in the 20th Century titled, "Just Let Us Sing!," on Sunday, May 8, at 4 p.m., at Standish-Sterling Central High School in Standish.
Sponsored by the Northeast Michigan Arts Council, the chorus is directed by Pamela Proulx and accompanied by Barbara LaRose. The program repertoire features music that spans two centuries of song from Broadway to Hollywood, pop, folk and classical. Surprise guest artists will round out the program.
The Arenac Choraleers have been entertaining the community for 40 years and are represented by the counties of Arenac, Bay, Gladwin, Iosco and Ogemaw. This non-auditioned chorus is open to all adults who love to sing.
Advance tickets are available at the Northeast Art Center by calling 989-846-9331, or can be purchased the day of performance when the box office opens at 3:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and students, and $2 for children five to 12 years of age. This performance is co-sponsored by the Standish-Sterling Community Education Department.