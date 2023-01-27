OSCODA – Dudley's Diner & Coney Island has opened for business in Oscoda.
Located at 5731 N. US-23. the new restaurant and Coney Island is owned by Oscoda residents Brian Vogt and Kristen Miller. They started the business in January.
Both owners have previously dabbled in the restaurant business and said the opportunity arose to bring a Coney Island to Oscoda. "We are still Veteran owned and operated," they said.
Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays. The owners said they plan to expand the hours in the coming months.
For more information, contact the business at 989-305-1089.