LANSING – Michigan Department of Natural Resources received national recognition from the National Wild Turkey Federation for its collaborative conservation delivery throughout the state.
“In Michigan, we’re blessed with an abundance of natural resources and wild places you don’t come across every day, providing the backdrop for hunting, fishing and all types of outdoor recreation and relaxation,” said Scott Whitcomb, director of the DNR’s Office of Public Lands. “This award recognizes sound, strategic stewardship of 4.6 million acres of state-managed land in Michigan, an achievement that would not be possible without conservation partners like the National Wild Turkey Federation. I’m honored to accept the award on behalf of the DNR and the passionate sportsmen and women who contribute to and benefit from this effort.”
Whitcomb accepted the Land Stewardship Award on behalf of the DNR during the 46th annual NWTF Convention and Sport Show, sponsored by Mossy Oak.
Visit Michigan.gov/PublicLands to learn more about the DNR's comprehensive approach to stewardship of state-managed land that serves a variety of uses and recreation interests.