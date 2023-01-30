AuGRES – The AuGres girls basketball team couldn’t keep up with one of the top teams in the conference on Thursday. The Lady Wolverines were playing a North Star League Little Dipper contest up in Posen, but lost the game 43-23.
The Lady Vikings saw a 17-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Wolverines were able to hang around, down just 10 points at the half, 27-17.
The Wolverines could only manage a field-goal by Analeis Ming in the third quarter, however, though Posen had its own offensive struggles, only extending its lead to 31-19 entering the fourth.
Ming finished with 10 points and six rebounds to lead the Wolverines, Emily Freehling had eight points and nine rebounds, Shea Menard added three points and Allyson Stange chipped in with two points.
Things went much better for AuGres on Monday, Jan. 23. They won a road NSL crossover game that night, 56-38 in Whittemore-Prescott.
The Lady Cardinals led 14-10 after the first quarter, but AuGres was able to move ahead in time for half, 22-17. They also led 36-34 entering the fourth, where Ming was able to score seven of the team’s 20 points as they finished off the victory.
Ming had a career high 21 points and also had 11 rebounds, seven steals and three assists, Freehling had 13 points and 14 rebounds, Menard had 10 points and chased down seven rebounds, Lillie Maser added eight points and seven rebounds and Stange had four points, six rebounds and three steals.
AuGres (5-8 overall, 2-3 NSL Little Dipper) was slated to play Fairview on Monday, heads to Hillman on Thursday and will host Hale on Monday.