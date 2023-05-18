AUSABLE Twp. – After several months of worrying about the cost, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees received good news about the bids to build the bike path down US-23 to Baldwin Township.
The estimate from Spicer Engineering was for $3,068,299.87. The winning bid, from Katterman Construction, came in at $2,987,952.78, or $80,347.09 under the engineer's estimate. The township will see a portion of the savings. As previously reported, the township has successfully obtained numerous grants to help pay for the project.
According to Superintendent Eric Strayer, construction on this section of the bike path will begin the week of June 12.