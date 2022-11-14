East Tawas, MI (48730)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.