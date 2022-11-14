EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed short-term rental ordinance on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at East Tawas City Hall, 760 Newman Street.
The purpose of the public hearing is to receive comments on the proposed ordinance regarding Short-Term Rentals. The ordinance will address new requirements, compliance and fees for short-term rentals within the City of East Tawas.
As previously reported, the ordinance requires registering and permitting of short-term rentals and includes a permit fee. While the ordinance does not list a permit fee, the current proposed fee on the application is $500 for each short-term rental property. Permits will be issued on a first come, first served basis and will be valid for one year.
The proposed ordinance places a cap of 30 short-term rentals in the residential area of East Tawas. The central business district, waterfront and highway service commercial districts are already a permitted commercial use and do not have a limit on the number of short-term rentals.
The proposed ordinance defines the areas where short-term rentals are permitted and areas where special use permits need to be obtained. The proposed ordinance also outlines fees incurred for operating a short-term rental without a permit.
A copy of the draft ordinance is available on the City of East Tawas website. For those who are unable to attend the public hearing, they can submit comments via letter or e-mail sent to Clerk Julie Potts. All comments must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 21.