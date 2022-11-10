HALE – The Iosco County 4-H program recently held its annual 4-H Awards and Recognition program to mark the end of another successful 4-H year. This year marked the 74th anniversary of the Awards Banquet and 4-H members, families, volunteers, and supporters gathered at the Plainfield Township Hall to celebrate the occasion.
The theme of this year’s banquet was “Celebrating our Harvest.” The afternoon provided an opportunity to showcase the many accomplishments of Iosco County 4-H’s youth participants, recognize the dedicated adult volunteers, and express appreciation for the many individuals, organizations, and businesses that offer support to the 4-H program and its youth.
4-H members were recognized throughout the program for their involvement in 4-H as teen leaders, teen representatives, state program participants, and camp counselors. Twelve blue ribbons were awarded to members ages eight to 12, or older youth participating for the first year in the art, goat, horse and pony, rabbit, sheep, and swine projects. Twenty youth received county project medals which are given to members who exhibit exemplary skills of outstanding 4-H members. Older teens compete for high level awards by undergoing an application and interview process. High level awards include the Certificate of Merit, Outstanding Achievement, Key Club Award, “I Dare You” Award, Award of Excellence, the 4-H’er of the Year Award.
Symphonie Nelkie received the Certificate of Merit, which is an award presented to 4-H members who show true leadership characteristics. Nelkie has been a 4-H member for 10 years. She is an emerging leader in not only the 4-H program, but also the community. She is passionate, outgoing and fits the definition of a team player. Nelkie is always willing to help out when needed.
Kaylee Morley received the Outstanding Achievement Award. The Outstanding Achievement Award is given each year to 4-H members who are always pushing to be better and make a difference. She has been a 4-H member for 14 years. The recipient of this award put in the extra time to make sure things are just right, volunteers to help out when needed, and takes the time to help fellow 4-H members, making sure they are succeeding with their projects.
Recipients of the 2022 Michigan 4-H Key Club Award are Colton Gilbert and Lindsey Kearns. The 4-H Key Club is a very high honor for a 4-H member to receive. The Michigan 4-H Key Club Award is presented to 4-H members who are determined to reach their fullest potential during their involvement with the 4-H program. Gilbert and Kearns are 4-H members who are always pushing for more – what more can be done on the club level, for our community and in our world.
Cali Mathews and Brianne Wanks were awarded the “I Dare You” Award which is a national Leadership Award that was first offered in 1941 by William H. Danforth. Danforth was a successful businessman who dared young people to achieve their highest potential and to influence others through lives of leadership and service. As a civic leader, he helped found the American Youth Foundation in 1925. The belief then, as it is today, is that each individual can make a difference. The I Dare You Leadership Award recognizes those who, with a little encouragement, are ready to see themselves as leaders - young adults who are ready to take the dare. Mathews and Wanks are 4-H members that demonstrate personal integrity, lead a well-rounded life and possess a willingness to assume responsibility.
Aurora Bonk and Drake Jordan received the Award of Excellence. The Award of Excellence is given to 4-H members who deserve recognition for outstanding achievements. 4-H Award of Excellence recipients are 4-H members that go above and beyond in their project area and express passion towards the 4-H program. The youth selected for this award exhibit qualities that are a true representation of what 4-H guiding principles are trying to instill in today’s youth. Both Bonk and Jordan are 4-H members who show great leadership and teamwork skills.
The final award of the evening and also the highest award a 4-H member in Iosco County can receive was the 4-H’er of the Year Award. A recipient of 4-H’er of the Year is an outstanding 4-H member who attends club meetings, helps younger members with projects, believes in the 4-H Guiding Principles and focuses on positive youth development. This year’s recipient is Bransen Bellville. Bellville has been in 4-H for 10 years and is a well-rounded member who has been involved in a vast array of projects. He is the president of the Iosco County MOB Lamb Club and a teen representative on the 4-H Leaders’ Council.
The Iosco County 4-H program also recognizes outstanding volunteers. The 2022 Volunteer of the year was presented to Jenifer Panko. Panko has been a dedicated 4-H volunteer for the past five years and truly leads by example. She teaches 4-H members what it means to serve with your heart. Panko has been instrumental in revitalizing existing 4-H projects and has brought many new and exciting opportunities to Iosco County for the members. She truly has a love for this program, its mission, and its members. Panko works very hard to make our community a better place for all of us.
In addition to recognizing 4-H members and volunteers, several community organizations were also recognized for their dedication to the 4-H program. The Coulter Meritorious Service Awards honors businesses, individuals and organizations that model Eleanor Coulter’s generosity. This year’s awards were presented to Brad and Sandy Freeman, and Rose City RV for their continued dedication and support.
For more information about 4-H, contact Jennifer Colvin, 4-H program instructor, at 989-362-3449.