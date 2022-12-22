LANSING – To learn more about Oscoda area residents’ exposure to environmental chemicals, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) began recruitment in September for the Oscoda Area Exposure Assessment (OAEA).
The assessment is part of the ongoing work in the community, in response to area-specific PFAS contamination. The OAEA is being conducted in association with the biomonitoring surveillance program, Michigan Chemical Exposure Monitoring project (MiChEM).
Adult participants will receive blood and urine testing for 197 chemicals, including 45 PFAS, while adolescent participants age 12-17 will receive blood testing for 45 PFAS.
MDHHS is seeking additional participants in this project. People age 12 and older who live in either Oscoda Township or AuSable Township can take part. They will be asked to answer survey questions; attend a 30-minute appointment, where the blood samples (and urine, if an adult) will be collected; and will receive their personal lab results, as well as information on how to reduce chemical exposures.
Eligible residents are encouraged to call 844-464-7327 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, to enroll.
According to MDHHS, state and federal governments have been working in the Oscoda area for several years in response to PFAS contamination associated with Air Force activities at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
MDHHS has investigated people’s exposure to PFAS in drinking water and has provided PFAS reducing water filters to affected residents, conducted multiple rounds of residential drinking water well sampling and provided health education materials which address PFAS exposure for both residents and local physicians.
For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DEHBio.