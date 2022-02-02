OSCODA — The Oscoda boys basketball team served as hosts to Division 4’s eighth ranked Hillman on Friday. The undefeated Tigers proved to be too much for the Owls, as they came up short in the North Star League crossover, 50-39.
“We had some really nice defensive stretches but had a few too many turnovers in key situations each time we got close,” head coach Mike Poland said.
Michael Gepfrey was able to score five points in the first quarter, but the fast-paced Hillman squad led 19-9 after the first quarter.
The Owl defense held the Tigers to just four points in the second, and Michael Wrona hit a pair of threes in that frame to help Oscoda pull within 23-20 at the half.
The Tigers pushed their lead to 35-27 entering the fourth though, and pulled away in the final eight minutes.
Gepfrey finished with 13 points to lead the Owls, Brendan Apsitis scored 11 points, Wrona finished with six, Cameron Fabyan netted four, Michael Myles and Blake Mallak had two points apiece and Trevor Miller added one point.
On Wednesday, Oscoda won a key NSL Big Dipper game in Rogers City, 42-36.
The Hurons held a slim 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but six points in the second by Apsitis helped rally the Owls to a 22-19 lead at the half.
The third quarter was a low-scoring one, though the Owls managed to get a 6-0 edge, to push their lead to 28-19 entering the fourth. Apsitis netted seven points and Myles drilled a three in the final minutes to help Oscoda hang on for the win.
The Owls were led by Apsitis with 19 points, Gepfrey and Myles netted five points each, Mallak added four, Wrona had three and with two apiece was Hunter Gerow, Fabyan and Longley.
Oscoda (6-5 overall, 4-0 NSL Big Dipper) was at Hale on Tuesday, hosts Rogers City on Friday and stays at home to host Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday.