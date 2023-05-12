OSCODA – As reported in last week’s edition of the Oscoda Press, the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) will conduct its quarterly meeting this Wednesday, May 17, from 5-8 p.m.
The hybrid event is open to the public and will be held in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, at 120 W. Dwight Ave. Alternatively, participants can register for the meeting at https://bit.ly/3LnCfjg, and join virtually.
In-person guests may also arrive at the venue an hour prior, for an informal poster session from 4-5 p.m. In the past, for example, Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) representatives have been on hand to answer questions while displaying such images as the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances plume maps for the area.
In conjunction with the latest RAB event, Department of Defense (DoD) personnel will visit the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda Township and also attend the meeting. As part of the DoD’s Environmental Cleanup Communication and Outreach Initiative (ECCOI), those from the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense will hold interviews with stakeholders and community members.
"They will be available before and after the RAB meeting if you have input or questions related to their initiative," stated AFCEC Program Manager/Base Realignment and Closure Environmental Coordinator Steven Willis, who is the RAB governmental co-chair.
He explains that the DoD is engaged in a multi-faceted, multi-year ECCOI to enhance communication with residents and other stakeholders. The effort began in the fall of 2022, in coordination with the Military Departments, and is advancing to in-person community discussions – at RAB meetings and other public forums – regarding challenges and best practices with the DoD’s environmental cleanup communication and outreach methods.
Willis says that in the one-on-one interviews, participants are asked a series of communication-related questions. The replies help to highlight best practices and opportunities for improvement with public engagement, provide input about the successes or shortcomings of the DoD’s public outreach and communication efforts at the local level and will inform a cohesive and collaborative approach to communication with local communities now and in the future.
For more details on the ECCOI, visit www.defense.gov/PFAS.