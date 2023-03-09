OSCODA – The Continuing Education Scholarship is offered to any Oscoda Area Schools graduate who wishes to further their education. The scholarship must be used toward the completion of post-secondary training.
This scholarship may be used for alumni:
• Who did not attend college or a vocational school directly out of High School;
• Whose college or vocational school was interrupted, and they would like to continue their education;
• Who have a degree/certification but would like to pursue an additional degree/certification--they have an Associate Degree and would like to work on a Bachelor's Degree; have a BA or BS and would like to obtain a MA or higher; or have a certification in a vocational field and working on another.
This scholarship is funded through a partnership between the Oscoda Education Opportunity Foundation and Alpena Alcona Area Credit Union. The $1,000 scholarship is offered twice a year in the spring and end of summer.
Applications can be found at https://www.oscodaeducationfoundation.org/continuing-education-scholarship-for-alu and are due April 1. Questions can be sent to oaseducationfoundation@gmail.com. Scholarships will be awarded in the middle of April.