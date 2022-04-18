TAWAS CITY – Following an incident at Gateway Park in Tawas City, Councilman David Lesinski implored fellow officials to back the idea of drafting an ordinance regarding unleashed dogs.
Among other items during the April 4 council meeting, Lesinski shared that he was at the park recently walking his dog, who was on leash, in the designated area. According to him, another park visitor had their dog loose, which ran up to and attacked his dog.
“It’s a death wish,” he said, before describing how he had to get between the two large animals. He was also standing on some ice at the time, so he lost his footing and was on the ground while trying to break the dogs apart – as the owner of the other dog, he claims, “stood there looking.”
He said this isn’t the first time he has witnessed people walking their dogs without leashes in public parks, and he has brought this to the attention of City Manager Annge Horning and Tawas City Police Department (TCPD) Chief Matthew Klosowski-Lorenz.
Lesinski said that somebody is going to end up getting in the middle of one of these fights and get hurt, and next time it could be a tourist. “We don’t need that.” It could also be somebody who isn’t as equipped to handle such a situation, like a child. “What happens if a kid walks right up in the middle of that?” he questioned.
However, he also learned that under Michigan law, dogs don’t have to be leashed. But in speaking with Horning, he told her that he wants something stating that dogs have to be on a leash, “and if somebody wants to fight with the state about it not being on a leash, tough. Let them spend money.”
Lesinski said he would like the council to back this up and he wants something with substance in the city ordinance, so that it can be enforced by police. “And I want it written, immediately.”
Anybody’s dog can get loose, he continued. “I’m not saying that. I don’t want that written.” But if someone is walking with a leash in their hand while their dog is going, “I don’t want to have to call an ambulance.”
In his case, he said he’s not sure what happened to the other dog, but his ended up having surgery and Lesinski was left with vet bills. “I don’t think that’s fair.”
Klosowski-Lorenz was at the meeting and he read a portion of the ordinance – which he explained mimics state law – saying, “...any dog or household pet running at-large in the city at any time, unless under the direct control of the owner or handler.” So, it only becomes against the law when something happens.
“You can legally walk with your dog at your side, without a leash,” he clarified. “It only becomes a problem when it’s a problem.”
He said he’s not positive, but is almost sure that they can’t make this more stringent than state law.
Klosowski-Lorenz said he gets the “we’ll fight it in court” aspect. “But that puts us personally liable, and we can’t do that. I don’t think the attorneys would let us draft an ordinance that’s more strict.”
He added that in the last six months, the TCPD has written eight dog-at-large tickets. “We do take it very serious.” These have generally been during the times an officer picks up a dog running on the beach, though, for example, and nobody is around. If they can find the owner, police typically give them a first warning, depending on the situation.
“Second time, it’s an automatic citation,” Klosowski-Lorenz said, noting that the dog will be taken to the animal shelter, held there until somebody claims it, “and then we issue them a citation.”
He pointed out that a dog may be friendly to its owner, but might be aggressive towards other dogs. “And like this specific scenario, it’s hard to enforce because, again, it’s not until the actual dog attack happens that they violate the ordinance.”
Klosowski-Lorenz said that Lesinski didn’t report the incident to police, for them to take action against the other person, which is fine. It was settled on his end, but this makes it hard to enforce because it does happen out in the community and it’s not reported. So he understands the frustration, but on the other hand, “we have to know about it to enforce it.”
Regardless of what is written in the ordinance, Councilman Mike Russo asked whether signs could be posted in a park stating that it is highly recommended, or that dogs shall be on a leash.
Klosowski-Lorenz said he supposes it could be done, “but what enforcement do I have if it’s not?”
He noted that one angle to possibly consider would be the police asking the person to leave the park if they have an unleashed dog, because they would then be a trespasser since they’re not following the rules of the park.
He said he assumes they could do this, which would be something the city attorney would have to approve. “Because at that point it wouldn’t be extending the ordinance further than the state law. But, if you can’t follow our rules, you’ll be asked to leave.”
Russo said it’s the same thing as posting that there is no diving off the dock, for instance. “Because that’s protecting us for liability reasons.”
Klosowski-Lorenz said that police have dealt with that in Oscoda and the same problem, again, is it’s not against the law; it’s a rule.
“So if somebody dives off, what’s the recourse that the police have?” he said, other than telling the person not to do it again. That’s why he thinks they need to maybe develop park rules, and then people can be trespassed from the property if they can’t follow the rules. However, whether somebody can be trespassed from a public area has been a hot topic before, so this would be another item to discuss with the attorney.
Klosowski-Lorenz further pointed out that any potential signage listing rules and regulations would have to be properly placed – for example, at the entrance of a park – so that visitors have a chance to read the rules and that police can enforce same.
Councilman Ed Nagy said that they had gone over a lot of different scenarios, so it was obvious to him that they need to investigate this topic more, and look into any options/alternatives.
“We’re looking [out] for the safety of the citizens and the safety of the dogs,” he added.
Horning was not in attendance, so Mayor Ken Cook said that the meeting minutes and the council’s discussion that night can be conveyed to the city manager, and perhaps she and the attorney can look into the legal aspects of it.
In separate business, during another recent council meeting, Horning advised that the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) Board took action to approve a financial advisor and bond counsel for the State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan that – as reported in this publication – will be used to finance necessary improvements at the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP).
The TUA is a joint operation between Tawas City and East Tawas. Therefore, the board’s approval of the SRF-related item was also contingent on both city councils giving the OK.
Horning shared copies of three proposals for financial advisors, those being Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, in the amount of $25,000; Municipal Financial Consultants, $36,126; and PFM Financial Advisors, $22,400.
Also provided was a proposal for bond counsel, in the amount of $42,500, from Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone, PLC. Horning said that the TUA Board approved this bond counsel proposal, as well as the proposal from PFM Financial Advisors.
The Tawas City Council voted, as well, to support the two proposals recommended by the TUA Board.
Horning later supplied officials with a copy of the grant application submitted by the TUA for the WWTP improvements, just for their information. “We’re asking for the full project amount (almost $11 million) with the hope that even a portion will be awarded to help offset the amount we’ll need to finance through the [SRF],” she stated.