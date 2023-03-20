WASHINGTON, D.C. – While some entities have expressed concerns, a number of other groups and individuals are lauding a recent proposal by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), regarding standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water (DW).
Among those weighing in, are representatives of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN), who commended the March 14 announcement of the EPA’s proposed national DW maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for six PFAS chemicals.
GLPAN states that these analytes – PFOA, PFOS, PFHxS, PFNA, PFBS and GenX – have been used in a broad variety of products and are the source of widespread contamination throughout the Great Lakes region and the rest of the country.
“The EPA’s proposed drinking water standards are an important milestone in the fight to protect public health and will save lives in impacted communities on the front lines of the PFAS crisis,” says GLPAN Co-Chair Tony Spaniola. “This is an A+ decision by the Biden Administration for front line communities. We urge that the proposed drinking water standards be adopted and implemented with all deliberate speed.”
According to a press release from the group, it was in 2016 when the EPA set non-enforceable health advisories for PFOA and PFOS, at 70 parts per trillion (ppt). Last year, in light of the growing understanding of the dangers of these chemicals, the EPA set updated advisories for PFOA and PFOS, which were near zero.
The suggested limits for PFOA and PFOS are the lowest detectable levels with current detection methods, and EPA has proposed an ultimate MCL goal of zero for these two chemicals.
The proposed MCLs announced this past week, are: PFOA, 4 ppt; PFOS, 4 ppt; and PFNA, PFHxS, PFBS and GenX, 1.0 Hazard Index.
“These proposed drinking water limits are a strong step toward addressing the PFAS crisis and protecting our health not just in Michigan, but across the country,” states GLPAN Co-Chair Sandy Wynn-Stelt. “Importantly, these proposed limits send a strong message to polluters, especially industries that use these chemicals, that there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ amount.”
According to GLPAN, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team notes that there are currently more than 200 confirmed PFAS contamination sites in the state, with more than 11,000 suspected PFAS sites throughout Michigan.
Comprised of more than 30 impacted community groups around the country, the National PFAS Contamination Coalition (NPCC) also shared a favorable response to the recent EPA announcement, stating that the proposed enforceable DW standards for these six chemicals will prevent tens of thousands of serious PFAS-attributable illnesses or deaths.
They add that PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals which have been linked to serious health problems, such as cancer, thyroid disease, liver damage and immune system disorders.
The EPA is proposing to regulate six PFAS at the federal level – PFOA and PFOS as individual contaminants, at 4 ppt; and PFHxS, PFNA, PFBS and HFPO-DA, commonly referred to as GenX Chemicals, together, at a Hazardous Index of 1.0 (unitless).
The EPA is also proposing health-based, non-enforceable MCL goals for these PFOA and PFOS, at 0 ppt, and at 1 ppt for the PFAS mixture. MCL goals are the maximum level of a contaminant in DW where there are no known or anticipated negative health effects allowing for a margin of safety.
The proposed rules will be subject to a 60-day public comment period.
According to the NPCC, the proposed rule would require public water systems to monitor for these PFAS, notify the public of the levels of same and reduce the levels of these PFAS in DW if they exceed the proposed standards.
“This is a victory for us all, and especially environmental justice communities that have been disproportionately exposed to PFAS contamination,” says NPCC Co-Facilitator and Slingshot Co-Executive Director Dana Colihan. “We urge EPA to implement these recommendations as swiftly as possible.”
The NPCC press release also features a number of responses in favor of the EPA proposal, from community members across the country who are impacted by PFAS contamination. This includes comments from representatives of Testing for Pease in Portsmouth, N.H.; Mothers For Safe Air & Safe Water Force in Tucson, Ariz.; Merrimack Citizens for Clean Water in Merrimack, N.H.; Clean Cape Fear in Wilmington, N.C.; PfoaProject NY in Hoosick Falls, N.H.; Idle No More South Carolina in Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Nantucket PFAS Action Group in Nantucket, Mass.
Locally, Arnie Leriche – who serves on the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board in Oscoda Township – provided feedback in the NPCC press release, as well.
“Today we also want to acknowledge the incredible work of Dr. Linda Birnbaum and Dr. Breyssee who drove the science to bring us to this moment,” he stated. “They fought the uphill battle against industry, federal polluting agencies and congressional naysayers for decades but still developed the [minimal risk levels] which are the first step and scientific foundation for these six PFAS draft regulations.”
The NPCC says it will continue to monitor the EPA’s progress on developing the DW standards and work alongside impacted communities to provide input during the public comment period.
In a separate news release, Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-08) also issued a statement following the EPA’s announcement.
“Access to safe, affordable and reliable drinking water should be a right, not a luxury,” he remarked.
“For far too long, the federal government has not acted to protect the American people from PFAS chemicals in our drinking water,” he continued, applauding the President and his administration for proposing stronger DW standards.
“As co-chair of the bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force, I will continue working with Republicans and Democrats to protect families from PFAS,” Kildee vowed.
Similar sentiments were shared by U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), who also praised the EPA’s first-ever proposed national DW standard to address PFAS contamination.
“After long pushing for a national standard to limit PFAS in drinking water, I applaud the Administration’s historic move that would improve public health and help ensure drinking water is clean and safe,” said Peters, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.
“Communities in Michigan have waited too long for action, and I urge the Administration to move swiftly in finalizing these new standards,” he went on. “I’ll keep fighting to address PFAS contamination, including to expedite PFAS clean-up efforts, and hold accountable the federal agencies responsible for remediation efforts to prioritize the health and safety of Michiganders – and all Americans.”
Peters says that these actions build on his long-running efforts to address PFAS contamination and, along with previous moves, the press release notes that he recently reintroduced the Federal PFAS Research Evaluation Act to help advance the federal government’s understanding of PFAS contamination.
In the latest government funding bill signed into law, he also pushed for continued efforts to address PFAS contamination. The law included $5 million for the Department of Agriculture to support efforts to address PFAS contamination in agriculture, as well as $2.7 million for the U.S. Geological Service to conduct research on the transmission of PFAS substances in watersheds and aquifers, and $2 million for the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to continue their work on PFAS and other contaminants of concern.
Peters also aided in securing funding for two local public projects, in Oscoda Township and Marquette County, which he says will help communities remediate and address long-standing issues with PFAS contamination.
Although many people are celebrating the EPA’s proposal, others have some concerns and questions.
The American Chemistry Council issued the following statement, in response to the draft proposal for MCLs:
“PFOA and PFOS were phased out of production by our members more than eight years ago. We support restrictions on their use globally, and we support drinking water standards for PFOA and PFOS based on the best available science.
“However, we have serious concerns with the underlying science used to develop these proposed MCLs and have previously challenged the EPA based on the process used to develop that science. We are not alone in our concerns, as others have been on the record criticizing their development. And new peer-reviewed research also calls into question the basis for EPA’s overly conservative approach to assessing one of the health endpoints.
“Importantly, the World Health Organization is also at odds with EPA on the health threshold for PFOA and PFOS. Furthermore, while we review the details, we would note that EPA has not yet evaluated two of the four chemistries included in the proposed ‘hazard index’ MCL. We will be interested to see how EPA explains its rationale for combining substances affecting different health endpoints into a single index, in violation of its own guidance.
“The EPA’s misguided approach to these MCLs is important, as these low limits will likely result in billions of dollars in compliance costs. The proposals have important implications for broader drinking water policy priorities and resources, so it’s critical that EPA gets the science right.
“We look forward to reviewing these proposals in detail and commenting to EPA throughout the process.
“PFAS are a diverse universe of chemistries critical to renewable energy applications like solar and wind power, medical devices, the production of life-saving drugs, as well as cell phones, tablets and semiconductors, among many other uses. All PFAS are not the same and they should not all be regulated the same way.”