TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted unanimously to hire a new middle school science teacher and a high school varsity head football coach at its regular meeting held on April 11. Zachary Blanchard was selected for those positions upon the recommendations of both TAS High School/Middle School Principal Toby Suttle and Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur.
Blanchard attended the University of Georgia, where he earned both his Bachelor and Masters degrees, and has been teaching AP Chemistry and Physical Education in Las Vegas. According to TAS Superintendent John Klinger, Blanchard “has years of football experience working with various size schools,” and “has coached/volunteered in many programs in Georgia and Las Vegas.” Klinger added that Blanchard and his wife had arrived in town in time to attend the board meeting, and that he would assume his teaching duties the next day (April 12).
Mejeur also recommended that Adrianne Dittenbir be hired as varsity girls’ soccer coach, noting that Dittenbir has previously held that position. She replaces Paul Aylett, who resigned to return to his native Australia.
During the Committee Reports segment of the meeting, a first reading of new/revised board bylaws and policies was held, during which a recommendation was presented to change the length of the terms served by trustees on the Board of Education from the present four years to six years. Trustee Greg VanderVeen said that several districts have made that change, and recommended that TAS follow suit, saying that the longer term “helps shrink the learning curve,” especially during a trustee’s first year on the Board. Trustee Timothy Butzin agreed, commenting that it was “tough to get acclimated” during his first year, while crediting former TAS Superintendent Jeffrey Hutchison and former TAS Board President Mike Russo for helping him navigate through his initial year on the board.
VanderVeen stated that three trustees are up for reelection this year, with the other four seats to be contested next year. He recommended that the transition could be accomplished by having the three people elected this year serve four year terms starting in 2023, and having next years’ slate consist of two seats for two-year terms and two seats at six-year terms. When asked about whether other districts in the area, VanderVeen said that most are also transitioning.
TAS Board President Julie Ulman appointed Butzin and Trustee Tracee Behnke-Lentz to form a committee to further study the proposal.
On the recommendation of the Curriculum Committee, the board voted 7-0 to approve an annual allocation of $160,000 for the 2022-2023 school year.
The Budget Committee met on April 4 to discuss the sale of the Tawas City Middle School building to HW Capital Group, LLC, Klinger said. Pursuant to that meeting, the board voted 7-0 to grant Klinger permission to execute the purchase agreement for that property.
Also by a 7-0 vote, the board awarded bids to Sweet Heating and Cooling, LLC of Glennie and Johnson Controls to complete the boiler/unit ventilator project on the recommendation of Dan LaPan of R. C. Hendrick & Son, Inc., the district’s general contractor. Sweet will be paid $409,942 for their work, while Johnson Control will earn $77,502.
The bid for the resurfacing of the gymnasium floor was awarded to Victory Gym Floors of Pierson, MI by a 7-0 vote. Total cost of that project will be $22,420.50.
The board also unanimously approved the 2022-2023 school calendar. Students first day of school will be Aug. 29, and their last scheduled day will be June 7, 2023.