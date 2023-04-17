TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area softball team officially debuted their new home field on Wednesday. The Lady Braves were hosting Whittemore-Prescott at newly renovated Bolen Park, and handily won both games on a perfectly sunny day, 18-2 and 18-1.
In game one, Tawas saw Elise Klinger get the win, as she pitched four innings and gave up two runs, zero earned on one hit, six strikeouts and seven walks.
“W-P came out of the gate strong and put the ball in play,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “Once our defense settled in, they continued to play well the rest of the way. Elise Klinger tossed a great game, locating her pitches well.”
The Braves had Kori Schaaf hit her first home run of the season, and she also had a single and three RBI. Marisol Klinger had three hits, three RBI and scored three runs, Ellary Warner had one hit and two RBI and Addy Otremba had a double, one RBI and scored three runs. Nora Kassuba also reached on a walk and had two RBI.
For the Cardinals, Addi Ludwig took the loss from the circle, striking out two batters. Claire Blust had the team’s lone hit and also scored a run. Serenity Hayes reached twice on walks and Ludwig walked and scored a run.
In game two, Kassuba was able to keep the Cardinals without a hit in the four inning game, giving up just one unearned run while striking out seven and walking three.
“Kassuba was on point, hitting her spots and mixing speeds kept W-P off balance,” Doan said. “Our top hit the ball well and it is great to see them scoring in bunches.”
The offense saw M. Klinger get a double, two singles and three RBI, Schaaf had a double, single and three RBI, with E. Klinger and Khloe Barringer both adding doubles. Otremba had two hits and scored three runs and Sierra Rhode had one hit and reached base three times via walks.
Blust took the loss for the Cardinals, pitching four innings and striking out six batters.
Blust also reached base on a hit by pitch and scored a run. Earning walks were Madison Kennedy, Brianne Wanks and Alyssa Burr.
The Braves opened the week on Monday, April 10 with a pair of games at Alpena. They dropped both contests though, 10-5 and 22-7.
In game one, Tawas was down just 6-5 through four innings, but Alpena plated five runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.
“Good back and forth game for 4 and one-half innings,” Doan said. “Schaaf threw well against a very good hitting Alpena team. Once Schaaf was able to locate her drop ball, we were able to limit their scoring. Elise Klinger got our offense off to a good start by hitting her first home run of the season in the first.”
Schaaf pitched all six innings and gave up 10 runs, five earned on 11 hits, five strikeouts and five walks.
Cadorette also had a triple, two singles and one run, Schaaf had two hits and one RBI, Klinger added a single to go with her home run and Otremba also singled.
In game two, Kassuba and E. Klinger saw time pitching, with Kassuba striking out two batters.
Otremba and M. Klinger had two hits each and E. Klinger doubled
“Alpena hit the ball all over starting in the first and never looked back,” Doan said. “It is never a good feeling giving up double digits, but we are still learning in every aspect of the game. As long as we get better and learn from games this lopsided, it makes it easier to digest.”
On Friday, Tawas hosted Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, splitting those games with a 14-3 game one loss and 9-8 game two win.
In game one, Schaaf struck out seven and E. Klinger fanned one. M. Klinger had a double and a single and Ellary Warner had a single.
Game two went much better, as Kassuba got the win, going four innings and giving up eight runs, five earned on seven hits and six walks. Schaaf pitched a scoreless inning of relief and picked up the save, striking out one batter.
“I challenged the girls between games to come back with a little more determination for game two, and they accepted,” Doan said. “Kassuba was in the groove again and really starting to show off all of the hard work she has put in. This was a great win against a quality team.”
M. Klinger led the offense with a home run, two singles and two RBI. Rhode had two hits and scored twice and with one hit apiece were Otremba, Schaaf, E. Klinger and Barringer.
On Saturday, Tawas wrapped up its busy week with lopsided home wins over rival Oscoda, 15-5 and 16-3.
“It doesn’t get much better than a rivalry game on a Saturday afternoon, with temps in the 80s,” Doan said. “What a great day for a ballgame. Oscoda started off hot. Everything they hit seemed to find a hole somewhere. A couple of base running mistakes cost us early. The girls did a great job at adjusting at the plate and staying disciplined. Otremba had a great day at the plate, she was hitting everything hard.”
E. Klinger was the winner in game one, striking out four batters in four and-one third innings of work.
Warner, E. Klinger and Otremba all had doubles to lead the offense. Otremba had four hits and five RBI.
In game two, Kassuba had the win, striking out five batters in five innings of work.
E. Klinger, M. Klinger and Otremba doubled in this game. Barringer had three hits and four RBI and Schaaf had two hits.
“This was a good way to cap off a long week of softball,” Doan said. “Four doubleheaders in six days is a lot of ball. It is great to see the record climb back to .500 We have a tough weekend ahead of us at Beaverton tournament. With playing that much in one week, it gives us an opportunity to really find out where we need the most work.”
Tawas (5-5 overall) heads to a tournament in Beaverton on Saturday and hosts Meridian on Monday.
W-P also played at Houghton Lake on Monday, April 10, losing both of those contests, 15-0 and 17-1.
Further details were not provided.
The Cardinals (0-6 overall) were scheduled to play at Atlanta on Monday, is set to play in Posen on Thursday and hosts Hillman on Monday.