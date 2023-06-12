EAST TAWAS – Whether dining in or taking an order to go, those who stop by the Knights of Columbus (K of C) Rushman Hall this Saturday, June 17, will have an opportunity to fill up on some good food – while also supporting a good cause.
The Iosco County Humane Society (ICHS), with assistance from K of C representatives, is hosting a benefit dinner in Rushman Hall, which is located at 821 Newman St. in East Tawas.
The cost is $20 per person and all proceeds raised during the event, which is slated from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will go to the ICHS medical fund. In particular, the money will be dedicated toward the spay/neuter costs associated with the animals who are cared for by the nonprofit.
As for what will be on the menu, diners will have their choice of either a Smashburger or a perch dinner, each of which will come with fries, salad, desserts and beverages. A cash bar will be available, as well.
For anyone who isn’t able to stick around in the venue that evening, but would still like to contribute to the cause, takeout dinners will also be an option.