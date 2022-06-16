Editor’s Note: Readers may notice the absence of ages of those named in court reporting. The State Court Administrative Office approved a rule that took effect on April 1, that limits information accessible by the public. That includes the ages of those involved in court cases. Media outlets in Michigan are currently lobbying to get the rule reversed as ages are helpful in the reporting for the public to better identify those who have been charged and sentenced by the court.
Misdemeanor Cases
Reginald Charles Bublitz of Oscoda pleaded guilty to attempted disorderly drunk person and contempt of court, and was sentenced to credit for seven days in jail, treatment and assessments of $400.
Koree Ann Marie Cole of Oscoda pleaded guilty to retail fraud and was given a delayed sentence “in the interest of justice” and was also ordered to treatment and to pay assessments of $898.
Drew Leroy Decker of Tawas City pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from operating while intoxicated (OWI), and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with one day of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
David Lawrence Duda of Tawas City pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from OWI, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with one day of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
Kenneth Harold Fox of Alger pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree retail fraud and was ordered to pay assessments of $625.
Matthew Anthony James Heramb of Oscoda pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from OWI, and was sentenced credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
James Arthur Hintz, Jr. of Sanford pleaded guilty to domestic violence and was ordered to pay assessments of $1,485.
Thomas Paul Johnson of West Branch pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from OWI and was sentenced to credit for one day served in jail, with six days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
Joshua William Liebler of Oscoda pleaded guilty to contempt of court and was sentenced to credit for five days in jail and assessments of $100.
Melonie Elizabeth Rayeburn-Rowland of Tawas City pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from OWI and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
John Thomas Schwab of East Tawas pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from OWI and was sentenced to credit for one day served in jail, with one day of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
Peter Logan VanValkenburg of Bay City pleaded guilty to retail fraud, with five charges of the same dismissed, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $765.
Noah Robert Weiss of East Tawas pleaded guilty to operating while visibly impaired, pled down from OWI, and was sentenced to credit for one day in jail, with two days of community service to be served, treatment and assessments of $1,480.
Christopher Denzell Williams of National City pleaded guilty to disorderly drunk person-jostling, pled down from domestic violence, and was sentenced to credit for four days in jail and assessments of $400.
Dismissed
Melissa Lynn Cataldo of Oscoda had a charge of 3rd-degree child abuse, dismissed.
Anthony Richard Ebben II of Oscoda had a charge of domestic violence dismissed.
John Donald Sanders III of National City had a charge of domestic violence dismissed.
Robert John Lammi Jr of Oscoda had a charge of permitting an unlicensed person to drive, dismissed.
Vernon H. Mast of Hale had charges of general wildlife felony and recreational trespassing, dismissed.
Katherine McKenzieParr of Tawas City had a charge of embezzlement under $200, dismissed.
Tyler Quintin Ziola of East Tawas had a charge of retail fraud dismissed.