OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Planning Commission approved the final site plan for the Biggby being built 5401 North US-23 in the Family Fare parking lot.
The plan was approved at the July 3 regular meeting. Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette told Commission members that Township Engineer Rick Freeman had reviewed the plan. Members Vicki Hopcroft and Robert Tasior did not attend the meeting.
The plan depicted the improvements that will be made to the existing building by Jim and Melanie Rowden. The Rowdens said they were waiting for plan approval from the Biggby corporate office so they could pull permits for construction. The demolition on the interior of the building has been completed. The store will include both sit-in and drive-thru service.
"This is taking way too long," said Melanie about waiting for Biggby's corporate office to put its stamp of approval on the final blueprints. Jim added that they were ready to move forward. The Rowdens reported that Biggby determines the opening date. The Rowdens will need to go to Lansing for one week of training and then will work in a Biggby store for six weeks prior to opening their own store.
After saying he thought the work looked good, Chair Jeff Linderman made a motion to approve the final site plan so long as all regulations are followed and final approval is received from the township engineer. Support was provided by Member Greg Schulz, who added that the site looked really good, passed unanimously.
The Commission also approved the preliminary site plan submitted by AuSable Developments for the 216 unit apartment complex that will be built north of the Veterans Memorial Park in the Wurtsmith District. Two tall towers of apartments are planned. As previously reported, there will be an assortment of studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments included in the project.
Developer Ed Bolanowski originally submitted an application for a site plan review in June 2022. Special land use approval was given on July 5, 2022. Member Tim O'Connor asked whether the townhouses that will be built as part of Phase 2 of the project will also be rentals.
Bolanowski brought architect Frank Zychowski, with AZD Architects, with him to the meeting. Bolanowski and Zychowski will be back before the Planning Commission in August for a final site plan review.
Review of by-laws was on the agenda but the commission decided to postpone the review until all of the members are in attendance. The motion to postpone by Linderman, with support from O'Connor, passed unanimously.
Valette reported that Planner John Iacoangeli, is working on an ordinance regarding gas stations, with or without a convenience store. They will be added as requiring a special land use permit. As previously reported, the owner of Party and Food wants to add gas station pumps next to the existing convenience store. Linderman said he was surprised the Planning Commission didn't catch the omission.