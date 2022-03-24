LANSING – If you haven’t visited the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website recently, things will look a bit different next time you’re there: a new look, with different colors and page formats, that’s all a part of the state of Michigan’s effort to build a more unified brand.
The new website went live March 18.
According to the DNR, though the look and feel are different, some things will stay the same:
• The navigation should look familiar, and you should be able to find things the way you did before.
• You can still search for events, but the options are now more robust and include the ability to search by event type, location and date range.
• Shortcuts to your favorite pages (those easier-to-remember website addresses like Michigan.gov/Fishing and Michigan.gov/Hunting) will still work and should go to their correct pages. However, with a total site overhaul there are bound to be some broken links. The DNR is working to correct those over time.